Senior Certification Test Lead, Automotive, Gothenburg
2025-10-23
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: You will lead and execute certification testing for the a new platform, ensuring full compliance for Digital Key functionality (Phone, Keyfob, NFC card) in the first production vehicle.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and manage the certification plan
Coordinate with DEKRA, Thatcham, and internal stakeholders
Conduct hands-on vehicle testing and document results
Facilitate meetings with OEMs (Apple, Google, Samsung)
Report progress and test outcomes to development teams
Lead verification across component, system, and function levels Deliverables:
Certification sign-offs: UN-116, UN-155, Thatcham
OEM certifications: Apple MFi, Google, Samsung (via DEKRA)
Requirements:
Project management experience
Compliance/legal certification background (preferred)
Volvo car testing experience
Conversational Swedish (plus)
Driver's license B (required)
Problem-solving mindset and tech curiosity
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
