Senior Capital Adequacy specialist
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-09-26
We are looking for a senior capital adequacy specialist to join our CAD principles team and take part in interpreting and implementing upcoming regulatory changes.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: The role includes interpretation and definition of new and existing regulations, supporting the CAD reporting teams and the Business in regulatory issues. Our main task is to ensure that Swedbank is compliant with applicable CAD regulations.
The team hosts the CAD Review Group and the CAD Policy Group which are the forums where significant principal issues within the CAD area are discussed.
The team is a key player regarding analysis of and early involvement in upcoming regulatory change within the Capital Adequacy area. We contribute to the lobbing work done by the Bank within the Capital Adequacy area, and you may be called upon to represent Swedbank in work carried out by the bankers' associations regarding capital adequacy
The team is also responsible for updating, maintaining and improving internal regulations attributed to the Capital Adequacy area.
We work in a hybrid environment while having a great work-life balance, fun, efficient use of time and flexibility. Your wellbeing is important to us
What is needed in this role: At least 4 years of experience of regulatory interpretation gained working for a bank, a banking supervisor or a consultancy firm.
Experience of working directly with the application of CRR.
A proven track record of extraordinary performance of working with regulatory interpretation.
Excellent presentation and communication skills. It is essential that you can communicate complex matters in a simple and understandable manner
High integrity and ability to easily cooperate with other professionals as well as capacity to meet deadlines and deliver with high standards
A university degree in Economic, Law or another relevant field
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...you will work in a small team that consists of senior capital adequacy specialists. We have a good team spirit, an open atmosphere and we are living the Banks values "Simple, Open and Caring". I have worked 10 years' in Swedbank with capital adequacy. Prior to my role in the bank, I spent 7 years at the Swedish FSA working at their Legal department with Banking regulations including Capital Adequacy regulations.
As your manager I practice an informal management style and I like to see myself as a coach with the task of optimizing my team member's abilities. I will strive to provide you with the tools you need to excel and grow in your profession." Ann Ehrngren, your future manager
