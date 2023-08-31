Senior Capex Project Buyer
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for you who have worked with purchasing a number of years and now wants to develop new skills and further develop your career. You will work in an international team supporting Volvo Group's investments in factories, offices, warehouses, and workshops. Most of the stakeholders and suppliers you will be working with are located in Sweden. But we also have the global, strategic responsibility for investment purchasing within the Volvo Group. Your main stakeholder will be Volvo Group Real Estate. Our DNA: a team of agile, responsive, business-minded individuals with a passion for change, purchasing and customers' success.
Main responsibilities
Lead end-2-end purchasing activities for construction and renovation projects.
Build and maintain strong business relationships with our suppliers
Build and maintain strong relationship with internal stakeholders.
Desired Education/Experience
Master of Science or Business Administration
Excellent spoken and written Swedish and English
5 years expertise in tactical and strategic purchasing
Main skills & competencies
Positive spirit and energy
Team player
Strong analytical skills
Excellent written and verbal communication
Ability to be effective in a variety of presentation settings
Travel: Travel is required from time to time
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
For more information please contact:
Carl-Johan Starck, Head of Real Estate CAPEX and Property Leasing, Volvo Group Purchasingcarl-johan.starck@volvo.com
+46 31 323 41 83
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Purchasing Jobbnummer
8073732