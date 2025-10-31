Senior Calibration Engineer-Automotive
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-10-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior Calibration Engineer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in December 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment Description
Engineer within the Thermal Management and Hydraulics area for xEV powertrains and vehicles.
The work scope includes thermal energy coordination between the different elements of a xEV powertrain and comfort of the passenger compartment. This includes controlling the heating and cooling of the combustion engine, e-machine, transmission, power electronics, battery and cabin. Your responsibility is to perform calibration and verification activities on desktop, engine rig or in vehicle to fulfill the attribute targets of the powertrain and vehicle.
Depending on your background and interest the scope could also include function development of our inhouse application software or to support on topics related to oil pressure control.
You will also support with system design with future products for a variety of applications to different customers.
Work will be carried out in both vehicles and in a test cell, testing may also be carried out in locations other than Gothenburg and in climates that are not found in the immediate area.
Skill requirements
Worked with thermal management on applications with combustion or electrical powertrains
Worked with both calibration and function development using Simulink
Driving license- B
Fluency in English and Swedish is beneficial
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in December 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11 Jobbnummer
9584182