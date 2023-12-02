Senior CAE NVH/Solidity Engineer
Addilon Professionals AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
Our client's are responsible for that our attributes Driving Dynamics and Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) are supported in the vehicle programs, both in terms of customer and legal requirements.
In our team we are responsible for the Solidity attribute, that includes Squeak, rattle and solidly we also have a general responsibility of the doors and tailgate from an NVH aspect.
You will be performing CAE analyses of static and dynamic stiffness and its influence on NVH, propose improvements and drive necessary change together with involved design areas.
Qualifications
• M.Sc. in mechanical engineering, technical acoustics, engineering physics or similar
• Several years of experience in Nastran and ANSA
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period: ASAP - 31 december 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Torslanda eller Göteborg
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 4
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
Follow us:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
We kindly but directly declinbe contact for direct sales of additional job advertisements, candidates etc. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Addilon Professionals AB
(org.nr 559265-3603), http://www.addilon.se Jobbnummer
8303122