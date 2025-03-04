Senior C++ developer
2025-03-04
This is a good opportunity to participate in the new in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) project for one of the biggest European car maker. This is a very fast growing project which require talented software developers and test engineers who likes challenges and new cutting edge technologies. Applicant will have the possibility to gain experience in development or integrating/testing of different functionalities. Candidate will be the part of the international team and have the opportunity to work with latest software technologies.
Responsibilities:
Software development
• Development mainly using C++
- Work in agile SCRUM team
- Full agile cycle with end-to-end responsibility: feature estimation, concepts, development, testing (unit, module, UA, integration)
Mandatory Skills Description:
• M.Sc in Electrical and/or Software Engineering, Computer Science or similar relevant experience
- At least 5 years of experience from working in the field of software development, requirement handling within electrical and/or software projects (C++, and C etc.)
- Solid experience in C++ programming, especially in C++11/C++14
- Experience within Automotive or Embedded
- Experience in Git SCM
- Experience from efficient SW test methods, including automated unit and integration testing
- Object oriented design / Design patterns
- Agile software development
- Fluent in English (written and spoken)
- Experience from working with Continuous Integration
Nice-to-Have Skills:
• Experience in AutoSAR Adaptive stack
- Experience in Automotive Diagnosis or SW update functions
- Knowledge of SOMEIP protocol
- Experience in working with ASIL B compliant SW development
- Knowledge of CAN/LIN protocols
- Experience in Python programming
- Experience in developing for QNX/posix platforms
- Experience in developing on Android system level
