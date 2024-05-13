Senior C++ Developer
2024-05-13
As a Senior C++ Developer at Carmenta, you will have a central position in the development of real-time geospatial information software products, designed to empower some of the world 's most technologically advanced customers. Do you want to work for a global provider of cutting-edge software solutions for mission-critical systems? Apply now!
About our cleint:
With over 35 years of experience, Carmenta is a global provider of cutting-edge software solutions for mission-critical systems where superior situational awareness is pivotal. Our high-performance and innovative software products, tailored client-specific solutions, and a wide range of services empower some of the world 's most technologically advanced customers to optimize operations using real-time geospatial information. Carmenta maintains offices in Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, and the US.
We feel great pride in the value that our service provides to our customers, in the advanced technology and that the service actually makes difference to real world problems!
Job Responsibilities
You will have a central position in the technical development of our products and ensure that they are innovative, scalable and aligned with our vision. You will complement your strong technical expertise with the ability to inspire and guide colleagues and customers to success. As a key player in our team, you will also take on the responsibilities such as:
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and implement high-quality software solutions
* Contribute to the entire software development lifecycle, from concept to deployment
* Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C++
* Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers
* Troubleshoot and debug software issues, ensuring optimal performance and reliability
* Stay updated on emerging technologies and best practices in software development
Qualifications & requirements
* You have a successfully completed degree in information technology or a related field as well as several years of professional experience from a senior developer or tech lead role
* You have EU citizenship
* Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a team environment
* Excellent communication skills and fluent in English, both spoken and written
* You love solving problems and believe in continuous learning and improvement
* You always follow a solution-oriented approach and are interested in continuous development and constant improvement of your technical skills and expertise
* Possessing strong project management skills and a proactive, curious mindset.
Mandatory technical Qualifications
* At least 3 years ' experience using modern C++.
* At least 3 years ' experience developing for Windows or Linux.
Merits with Experience in
* Vulkan
* MacOS or iOS application development.
* Android application development.
* Qt and QtQuick
* CMake
* GitLab
* C#/.NET
Location
Gothenburg, Sweden
Position Type
Permanent. Full-time 40 h/w. Hybrid (2 days remote/3 days office)
Why Choose Carmenta?
Carmenta is on a mission with a higher purpose, contributing meaningfully to society and supporting the armed forces. We foster innovation, competence, and kindness, creating an environment that empowers our team to make a real impact. Work alongside a team of skilled professionals who are passionate about what they do. Collaborate with individuals who share your dedication to excellence and drive for success.
We understand the value you bring, and we want to reciprocate that by offering a competitive compensation package. Our commitment to creating a positive work-life balance ensures you thrive both personally and professionally.
Sounds interesting?
If you possess the required skills and experience, we invite you to apply. Please note that ongoing screening will take place, and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
We look forward to welcoming a talented Senior C++ Developer to our client 's team! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Saeeda Mahmoud +46 708 15 27 82 Jobbnummer
8675505