Senior Buyer Power Electronics
Avaron AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-05
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a strategic buying role in a high-tech automotive environment where power electronics are central to product performance, cost, and delivery. The assignment sits close to both engineering and supplier networks, which means you will help shape sourcing decisions for technically advanced components and handle questions that directly affect upcoming product milestones.
This is a role for you if you enjoy combining commercial thinking with technical understanding. You will work across sourcing, supplier dialogue, contracts, and risk handling, with room to act independently and influence decisions in a complex, development-driven setting. It is an interesting opportunity if you want to work close to advanced technology and make a visible impact on business-critical sourcing.
Job DescriptionYou will drive strategic buying activities for power electronics components such as inverters, semiconductors, SiC/IGBT, and PCBAs.
You will lead supplier negotiations and work hands-on with contract management, cost management, and commercial follow-up.
You will act as a commercial interface towards R&D and key suppliers, helping align technical development with sourcing strategy.
You will support topics linked to near-SOP, including risk management and escalations that require clear commercial judgment.
You will contribute with an independent perspective in supplier-related decisions and help move sourcing questions forward in a structured way.
RequirementsProven experience working as a Strategic Buyer or Expert Buyer in automotive or another high-tech environment.
Strong experience in strategic sourcing of power electronics components.
Solid understanding of power electronics and development processes.
Experience working with components such as inverters, semiconductors, SiC/IGBT, and PCBAs.
Strong skills in supplier negotiations, contract management, and cost management.
Ability to work independently and bring a commercially sharp perspective in cross-functional collaboration.
Fluent English.
Ability to complete a basic background check covering education, employment history, identity, and citizenship verification.
Nice to haveSwedish language skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7684659-1982887". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9893359