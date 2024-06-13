Senior Buyer - Professional Services
2024-06-13
Arbetsuppgifter
Are you ready to take on a key role in supporting our customers Indirect Procurement department? We are seeking a talented Senior Buyer to temporarily lead the procurement of "Consulting Services" and "Human Resources Services." This role involves managing tenders, contract negotiations, and driving operational efficiency in these critical service categories.
As a successful candidate, you are self-driven, adaptable, and excel in dynamic environments. You possess the skills to engage and influence stakeholders across different levels and thrive in an international, cross-functional setting.
Join a collaborative team in an international environment where your innovative ideas are valued. Our customers flat organizational structure fosters a supportive and creative atmosphere. You will work alongside a team of five members focusing on Recruiting, Fleet Management, Consulting Services, and Research & Development.
Key Requirements:
Proficiency in Human Resources Services and Consulting Services negotiations
Demonstrated ability to engage with senior stakeholders effectively
Experience in managing procurement processes for Human Resources and Consulting services
Desired Skills:
Familiarity with Fleet Management procurement practices
Position: Senior Buyer
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Seniority Level: Expert
Work Arrangement: On-site
Assignment Period: Start: June 24, 2024
End: September 30, 2024Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
