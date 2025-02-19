Senior Business Navigator, Service Office Helsingborg
2025-02-19
Who you are
This is an amazing opportunity for you, who are ready to take the next step, challenge and develop together with us. We are looking for someone with passion for Retail where the tempo is high and where we work hard every day to secure a good customer experience. You simply love business performance, and you know that good results come by working through people. You are as excited as we are about the transformation and you enjoy working in a continuously developing environment.
As Senior Business Navigator you will be exposed to a broad scope of topics with focus on how to steer and navigate the retail business in an omnichannel environment. You will be an important business partner to the members of the management community as well as having a close dialogue with the Service office functions and you will be joining exciting development projects.
To be successful we see that you have several years of experience from leading people and business within retail. You have experience from working with customer fulfillment, commercial or expansion processes in the past. You are self-confident, independent, and structured. We trust You are a strong communicator who engage and create energy throughout the organization. You are straightforward and transparent in your communication and good at making the complex simple and visualizing it to others - you are simply a good leader!
Experience within Customer Fulfilment/Logistics is rewarding.
Your responsibilities
In this role you will be expected to:
Lead the financial business plan process, forecasting and performance agenda for your area of responsibility and ensuring timely communication and anchoring of financial frames and principles with business owners and unit mgmt.
Responsible for securing a strong implementation of the cost plan and identifying scalable business potentials in the units.
Responsible for delivering timely financial conclusions based on current performance.
Drive a strong performance agenda and ways of working in line with country strategic direction and commercial review standard.
Support units in making financially viable assumptions and calculations connected to business cases and investment requests.
Together as a Team
The Business navigation team is supporting 21 Customer meeting points, Customer Support Center as well as the regional Central fulfilment units.
For us it is important to be a trustworthy business partner who supports and challenges the organization in making good business decisions and drive total business performance. We are a diverse team with experience from different areas of the business and we learn from each other everyday. And....we do it together and we have fun!
Questions and support? Let's connect!
We are looking for 2 fulltime and permanent positions with a start acc to agreement.
If you have questions about the positions please contact Emilia Fröstsjö, emilia.frostsjo@ingka.ikea.com
In case you have questions about the recruitment process or struggle to apply please contact responsible recruiter, Johan Rosengren by email johan.rosengren3@ingka.ikea.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-02
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-02
Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB
Marknadsvägen 2
254 69 ÖDÅKRA
Ikea Service Office
9176504