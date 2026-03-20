Senior Business Controller Nordics (Stockholm)
Rituals Cosmetics Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rituals Cosmetics Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Om rollen
Senior Business Controller Nordics (Stockholm)
Rituals is looking for a commercially minded Senior Business Controller to help drive sustainable, profitable growth across the Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark & Finland). You will be based in our Stockholm Local Head Office, part of the local management team, and act as a key Finance Business Partner for the region. You will report to the Head of Business Control Northern Europe and work closely with the central Control & Analytics team in Amsterdam HQ on cross-functional improvement projects.
Key responsibilities
Finance Business Partner to local market teams, supporting delivery of Sales and EBITDA targets.
Own the full Plan & Control cycle: planning, forecasting, performance reporting and actionable insights.
Drive deep understanding of omnichannel performance and KPIs (Retail & Online), including promotions, events, product launches and expansion plans.
Provide P&L insights from sales to profitability across Retail, Digital, Wholesale and B2B.
Deliver proactive business analyses on sales and cost performance, connecting financial insights to strategy and operational execution.
Contribute to improving reporting, analytics and controlling processes across markets.
Kravspecifikation
Master's degree in Business Economics or similar.
6+ years of experience as a Sales/Business Controller.
Strong analytical skills plus clear communication and stakeholder management.
Comfortable in a fast-paced environment; hands-on, accurate and able to work autonomously.
Retail/FMCG experience preferred.
Strong in English and Swedish, written and spoken.
Interest in leveraging (generative) AI to accelerate analysis and decision-making.
Ytterligare information
A key role in a growing, international omnichannel brand, with strong culture, high ambition and the opportunity to make real impact across the Nordic region. This is your chance to make a real impact in a dynamic role with room to grow.
Application Process
We review applications on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please contact our Recruiter Ulrika Eklund Lundberg, Ulrika.eklund@rituals.com
. Please note: Applications must be submitted via our recruitment system due to GDPR regulations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rituals Cosmetics Sweden AB
(org.nr 556821-5130)
Biblioteksgatan 29 (visa karta
)
114 35 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9809745