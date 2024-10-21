Senior Business Controller - Västerås
2024-10-21
We are looking for consultant for a position as a Senior Business Controller for our client in Västerås.
Job Assignments
• Collaborate closely with the appropriate business manager as a business partner.
• Direct local Controlling teams to enhance financial results in a designated Division/Business Unit/Product Group/factory/site.
• Aid in making sound business choices by overseeing, assessing, and deciphering financial information to assess different business options and suggest optimal solutions.
• Play a role in shaping the strategy for the business unit.
• Collaborate closely with the business leader to develop and execute strategies within your area of responsibility, ensuring alignment with broader objectives and adapting as necessary.
• Stay in regular communication with other managers and Controllers to stay informed about financial, market, and customer conditions and forecasts.
Requirements
• At least 5 years of experience working as a Business Controller.
• Experience working with business partnering, decision support, stakeholder collaboration and strategy Implementation.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2024-10-28
End of the assignment: 2025-01-31
Deadline: 2024-10-23
Location: Västerås
Contact person: 0790 06 27 11
