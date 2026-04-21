Senior Brand Manager
AB Electrolux / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Shape the future. Bring your potential to life.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
About the role:
As a Senior Brand Manager at Electrolux, you'll join the Electrolux Global Brand Team at our Stockholm HQ with a clear mission: strengthen how our brand shows up across every touchpoint, bringing our purpose and values to life in ways that are consistent, inspiring, and deeply relevant to consumers.
In this role, you'll act as a strategic partner to our regional and cross-functional teams-ensuring our brand identity and messaging are aligned globally, yet flexible enough to resonate locally. You'll help shape the brand experience end-to-end, rooted in real consumer insight and designed to fit beautifully into everyday life.
You'll lead brand initiatives that elevate long-term brand equity while supporting business performance in the near term. This means influencing everything from global brand positioning and storytelling to how we execute campaigns, content, and consumer experiences across markets.
Collaboration is at the heart of this role. You'll work closely with teams across Content, Consumer Insights, Experience Marketing, Marketing Operations, and our Commercial Areas, ensuring brand coherence and excellence in execution.
Reporting to the Electrolux Brand Director, you'll play a pivotal role in building brand competence across the organization and acting as a guardian of global brand assets, toolkits, and playbooks. If you're driven by building meaningful brands, love working across markets and functions, and enjoy shaping brand strategies that influence both today and the future-this role is for you.
What you'll do:
Leading global brand positioning, key messaging frameworks and long-term brand development initiatives
Ensuring brand consistency across campaigns, content, channels and regions using brand playbooks and global toolkits
Partnering closely with cross-functional teams and Commercial Areas to create a cohesive brand experience
Supporting market teams with campaign and asset deployment and gathering insights for continuous improvement
Managing agency partners and coordinating brand-related requests from internal stakeholders
Playing a key role in the global Marketing Planning process to align brand direction with market needs and rollouts
Who you are:
Graduate in Marketing, Economics, Business Administration or equivalent
8 + years of experience in brand, marketing or business development roles in consumer-facing companies with global organizations, setting the brand strategy and the global brand expression
Deep expertise in brand positioning, brand architecture and long-term platform development across multiple markets
Ability to develop and guide visual direction, evaluate creative work, and work closely with design and content teams to ensure strategic coherence in visual expression.
Exceptional storytelling and communication skills, capable of distilling complexity into clear, inspiring narratives for leadership and cross-functional partners
Great understanding of marketing as a whole and how marketing enable business from a strategical and a tactical point of view
Great track record of driving brand growth and proof record of creative excellence
Fluent in English
Creative background and Social Media management is an added value
Visual creation tools management is desirable (Photoshop/Indesign)
Benefits highlights:
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family-friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more: https://www.electroluxgroup.com/en Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux Appliances AB (org nr 556222-8683) Jobbnummer
9867682