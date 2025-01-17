Senior Battery Project Manager
Welcome to one of the world's oldest start-ups!
Husqvarna boasts of a rich heritage that fuels its innovative future. For over three centuries, Husqvarna has thrived by constantly challenging itself and evolving its business. Would you like to become part of this legacy?
We are looking for a talented individual to strengthen our team and play a key role in our electrification journey as:
Senior Battery Project Manager
Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for construction, forest, park, and garden care. Our mission is to drive electrification by providing non-fossil power tools that enable our customers to work more efficiently and sustainably.
As Senior Battery Project Manager, you will lead high-complexity battery projects, which are at the core of our electrification efforts.
About the team
The Husqvarna Battery Competence Center (BCC) is a global hub of battery and charger development expertise, serving the Husqvarna Group and several departments. The BCC team is vibrant and energetic, with internationally diverse members from various countries and disciplines. Fostering collaboration and innovation, our team operates across four sites situated in Sweden and Germany. Collaboration further extends beyond the core team to stakeholders across the organization and external partners.
The BCC is one of Husqvarna Group's most dynamic environments shaped by technological innovation, global influences and politics, and rapid development in the battery domain.
Your mission and responsibilities
As Senior Battery Project Manager, you will ensure the progress and success of our battery development projects. Your role will span multiple functions and levels of detail, requiring adaptability and strategic focus, while interfacing several departments, partners, and suppliers.
Areas of responsibilities:
Plan and lead high-level activities from project initiation to closure.
Report status, provide recommendations, and guide Steering Committees and senior management through complex decisions to maximize project support.
Proactively engage all relevant stakeholders, ensuring effective communication flows.
Address scope deviations and develop solutions with your team to ensure project alignment and delivery.
This role is perfect for someone who is passionate about contributing to the global electrification journey and mastering the core technology that powers it - batteries.
Who are you?
You are an experienced and driven problem solver who thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment working with partners and colleagues from various countries and cultures. Analytical by nature, you excel at simplifying complex issues and balancing attention to detail with a high-level perspective. You embrace change, adapt to uncertainties, and bring structure to your work while showcasing exceptional leadership and stakeholder management skills.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Proven experience managing cross-functional projects, ideally within battery development or high-volume consumer electronic products. Exposure to mechanical, electronic, software design, and industrialization is a plus.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with a talent for fostering collaboration across cultures and disciplines.
Strong organizational skills and a commitment to information accuracy.
A PMI/PMP certification (preferred).
Fluency in English (both written and spoken). Proficiency in Swedish or German is an advantage.
In essence, this role requires a fully qualified and experienced project manager who practically applies their vast knowledgebase and competency within project management along with a willingness to learn in a fast-paced environment to establish directives and processes within the team to meet project objectives.
Location
This position is based in Huskvarna, Sweden. Husqvarna offers a hybrid working model to support flexibility and work-life balance.
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you have been waiting for? Don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible. Please note that we do not accept applications via email due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position, please contact:
Hiring Manager: Per-Elis Jansson, General Manager in Battery Competence Center, at per.elis.jansson@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact:
Talent Acquisition partner: Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
