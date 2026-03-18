Senior Backend Engineer | Routing Team
Instabee Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-18
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About the Team
The Routing Team is the engineering core of Instabee, tasked with solving one of logistics' greatest challenges: the "Traveling Salesman Problem" at scale. We build the systems that plan and optimize thousands of last-mile delivery routes in real time. As a Senior Backend Engineer, you'll join a high-impact squad of three backend developers, a frontend specialist, and a Staff Engineer. This is a role for an engineer who wants to see their code have an immediate, measurable impact on global distribution costs and delivery accuracy.
Technical Environment
Our ecosystem is built for high-concurrency and reliability. While we are primarily a Golang shop, we value engineers who can navigate polyglot environments and lead the modernization of existing systems.
Languages: Golang, (Primary), with legacy components in Java and Node.js.
Data & Storage: PostgreSQL, MongoDB.
Infrastructure: GCP, Kubernetes (Helm), Terraform.
CI/CD & Observability: GitHub Actions, Grafana.
Core Responsibilities
You will take full ownership of the backend lifecycle, from initial design and requirement gathering to production delivery. A key part of your mission will be evolving our legacy services into modern, high-performance architectures that ensure long-term scalability. We expect you to write clean, maintainable code that sets the standard for the rest of the engineering organization.
Beyond the IDE, you will foster a strong engineering culture through technical mentorship and rigorous code reviews. You'll act as a strategic partner to Product Managers, refining technical solutions that move the needle on our key KPIs. You will also play a critical role in system resilience, leading incident management and root-cause analysis to ensure our production environment remains world-class.
About You
We are looking for a seasoned backend engineer with deep expertise in Golang and a track record of scaling distributed systems in the cloud. You should have a sophisticated grasp of Kubernetes, Terraform, and SQL, and feel right at home within a Google Cloud environment.
The ideal candidate is a pragmatic architect who knows how to balance technical debt with the speed of business delivery. You are a proactive communicator who is comfortable navigating ambiguity and making firm technical decisions. Above all, you are driven by the intersection of high-level software engineering and physical operations-you want your work to result in real-world efficiency.
Culture and Professional Environment
We believe the best systems are built by engineers who truly understand the user experience. That's why we offer the unique opportunity to visit our terminals and join delivery drivers on their routes to see your logic in action. To support your craft, we provide paid licenses for advanced development tools and AI-assisted coding agents, alongside regular "Hack Days" to turn your best ideas into production-ready solutions.
We operate with a hybrid work model that blends deep-focus remote work with collaborative office days. We've built an inclusive environment where professional growth is fueled by autonomy and constant knowledge exchange. Here, you'll find a team that values your technical opinion and gives you the space to solve genuinely difficult problems.
What you'll get
We can promise you that you will be challenged, develop your skills and have the opportunity to work with truly amazing and competent colleagues. Of course, we have all the necessary and standard benefits in place, but in addition to this, we can also offer:
Sky-High Office: Modern and newly renovated with a 360-degree view around Stockholm.
Puppy Friendly: Bring your dog to work - we've got a whole floor for our furry friends!
Wednesdays Tech Breakfasts: Fuel your midweek with tech talks and tasty bites.
Tech Demos: Dive into the latest innovations with our regular tech showcases.
Modern Tech Stack: Work with cutting-edge technology every day.
Fun & Games: Ping pong, Shuffleboard, Foosball, and even a Karaoke Room for your leisure time.
Flexible Hours: Hybrid setup with working hours that adapt to your lifestyle.
Parental Pay for Six Months: Step away from work and provide the best care and love to your little one.
A Day Off on Your Birthday: We love to celebrate, so enjoy your birthday to the fullest with a day off each year!
Diversity and inclusion are very important to us and we are committed to creating an inclusive work environment. We want to be a workplace where everyone's perspectives and opinions are valued, and we are dedicated to creating opportunities for all employees to thrive and reach their full potential.
Our Recruitment Process
TA Interview - A first conversation to get to know each other
Hiring Manager Interview - A deeper dive into your experience and ways of working
Technical Case - A chance to show us how you think and solve problems
Grandfather Interview - A conversation with senior leadership
Reference Check - We'll speak to a couple of people who know your work
Background Control - A standard check for all hires in Sweden
Contract Signing - Welcome to Instabee!
This recruitment process consists of background checks via Verifiera as a review of previous public criminal records. The result is public information that is handled confidentially. This is mandatory for all recruitment processes at Instabee in Sweden.
If you're a seasoned backend engineer who wants to see your work make a real-world impact, we encourage you to apply!
#LI-RR1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7372536-1901405". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Instabee Group AB
(org.nr 559396-6236), https://career.instabee.com
Hälsingegatan 40 (visa karta
)
113 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Instabee Jobbnummer
9806109