Senior Backend Engineer, Python
2025-07-29
The Cart & Checkout team is looking for Senior Backend Engineers! This team's mission is to offer an amazing order experience; helping consumers to order in a fast, easy and collaborative way while providing a delightful user experience in different product lines.The team is responsible for the full order experience, one of the main flows in our consumer app and web, used by more than 40M users in 30 countries.
Some of the team's key focus areas are baskets management, cart review, checkout experience, group orders and double orders. At the same time, the team owns and maintains a tier 0 service, therefore, we follow SRE practices, maintain and develop new features based on this service.
Cart and Checkout is a cross-functional team covering 4 stacks: Frontend, Backend, iOS and Android. Which is supported by a QA engineer, a Data Analyst, a designer, a Team Tead and a Product Lead.
This role can be based in one of our tech hubs in Helsinki, Tallinn, Berlin or Stockholm or you can work from home anywhere in any of those countries and enjoy up to 30 days of remote from abroad per year.
Our humble expectations
We are looking for a technical leader with a background in building massively scalable distributed backend services using Python, integrated with MongoDB, Postgres DB, internal gRPC services, Kafka, Kubernetes and delivering modern, testable and maintainable code.
We build some of our newer services in Kotlin, so while prior experience is a nice bonus, it's not a must-have. What matters most is that you're open and excited to work with Kotlin as part of the stack. In addition to the software development skills, we are looking for a team player with great communication and collaboration skills, flexibility and an agile attitude along with a product oriented mindset. We expect you to have these too!
Our Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion
