Senior Asic Ip Designer (762400)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-11-04
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Ericsson Silicon develops tailor-made, high-performance solutions for present and future RAN needs. Our Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) power cutting-edge System on a Chip (SoC)-a game-changer in telecommunications. With signal processors (DSPs) and accelerators, our technology enables high-performance, energy-efficient, and lightweight network solutions.
We deliver RAN Compute solutions that consume 30-60% less power than industry benchmarks through a holistic co-design approach across silicon, hardware, and software. Our flexible and modular architecture fuels next-gen connectivity with 5G and 6G capabilities
We are expanding our ASIC IP unit in Stockholm and Lund, pioneering industry trends. We are looking for an ASIC Designer; you'll be at the heart of developing cutting-edge digital circuits. You'll design high-performance RTL using Verilog/SystemVerilog while optimizing for power, performance, and area (PPA)
Why Choose Ericsson Silicon?
• Innovate with Purpose: Engage in projects that have a tangible impact on society by facilitating advanced connectivity solutions that power smart cities, IoT, and next-gen mobile networks.
• Work-Life Harmony: We believe in taking care of our people. Enjoy a balanced work-life environment where your well-being comes first so you can perform at your best without compromising your personal life..
• Dynamic and Collaborative Culture: Be part of a vibrant team that values creativity, innovation, and collaboration. Our diverse and inclusive environment encourages sharing ideas and pushing the limits of what is possible.
• Continuous Learning and Growth: Take advantage of ample opportunities for professional development, including training programs, mentorship, and career advancement pathways.
What You'll do
• Design and systematise IP and subsystem solutions that power next-generation 5G and 6G communication technologies.
• Collaborate with industry-leading experts to contribute to the development of IPs and subsystems, spanning modeling, RTL design, and verification.
• Take part in complex, high-impact projects, where you'll have the opportunity to make significant contributions to the evolving technology landscape.
• Lead continuous improvement initiatives to enhance both products and processes, while expanding your expertise in the technical domain.
• Create and analyze circuit schematics, running detailed simulations to ensure designs meet functionality, timing, and power consumption requirements.
Skills you bring;
• Proficient in SystemVerilog for RTL coding, creating high-performance, low-power designs for complex systems.
• Proven ability to conceptualize and develop complex micro-architecture, with a keen eye for system integration and optimization.
• Experience in integrating and optimizing IPs within larger ASIC designs, ensuring seamless functionality across subsystems.
• Strong dedication to continuous improvement, refining processes and workflows to enhance productivity and quality.
• Natural aptitude for tackling complex challenges and crafting innovative solutions, capturing opportunities to enhance design performance.
• Team player who excels in cross-functional collaboration yet can also thrive in independent work environments with minimal supervision.
• Master's degree in Electrical Engineering
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like. We have several positions openings, please apply with your Cover letters.
We encourage you to consider applying to jobs where you might not meet all the criteria. We recognize that we all have transferrable skills, and we can support you with the skills that you need to develop.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: [[Sweden]] || [[Stockholm/Lund]]
Primary Recruiter: Mohini Polaki (mohini.sailakshmi.polaki@ericsson.com
