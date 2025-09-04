Senior Asic/fpga Verification & Test Engineer With Potential To Lead
Beammwave AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2025-09-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beammwave AB i Lund
BeammWave is an innovative company developing a disruptive mmWave digital beamforming radio architecture. Our technology is set to redefine how beamforming is implemented in future 5G and wireless devices. We are now looking for a Senior ASIC/FPGA Verification & Test Engineer with proven experience in verification, validation, and lab testing - and with the ability to lead and mentor others - to ensure our solutions meet the highest standards all the way through to high-volume production.
Your Role
As a Senior Verification & Test Engineer at BeammWave, you will:
Lead the verification and validation of complex digital ASIC and FPGA designs.
Define and execute test strategies from block-level simulation to full system validation in the lab.
Drive bring-up, debugging, and characterization of ASIC/FPGA prototypes in lab environments.
Develop automated test frameworks and methodologies to ensure scalability and efficiency.
Collaborate closely with design engineers to improve verification coverage, robustness, and overall product quality.
Guide and mentor junior engineers, fostering best practices in verification and test.
Work closely with customers and partners to validate real-world use cases and ensure smooth transition into volume production.
Your Profile
We are looking for a senior professional with strong verification expertise and leadership skills:
M.Sc. or Ph.D in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, Embedded Systems, or a related field.
Extensive experience (8+ years) in ASIC/FPGA verification and validation, including simulation, emulation, and lab testing.
Proven track record of taking multiple ASIC or FPGA projects through verification and into production release.
Strong knowledge of verification methodologies (UVM/SystemVerilog, VHDL/Verilog) and EDA tools.
Hands-on experience with lab equipment (oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, logic analyzers, etc.) for prototype bring-up and debugging.
Experience leading verification teams and mentoring junior colleagues.
Knowledge of wireless communication systems or RF-based designs is a strong advantage.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Why Join BeammWave?
At BeammWave, you will join a skilled and innovative team working at the intersection of system architecture, RF, and digital ASIC/FPGA design. You will have a central role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our technology, while also shaping how we work with verification and validation as a team.
We are based at Ideon Science Park in Lund, in the heart of one of Europe's most vibrant tech clusters.
If you are a senior verification engineer passionate about building robust, production-ready hardware - and want to combine hands-on lab work with leadership responsibilities - we would love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior ASIC/FPGA". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BeammWave AB
(org.nr 559093-1902), https://beammwave.com/
Forskningsbyn Ideon (visa karta
)
223 70 LUND Arbetsplats
Beammwave AB Jobbnummer
9493080