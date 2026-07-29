Full-Stack Generalist needed!
Perido AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-07-29
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Södertälje
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about building innovative digital solutions that make a real impact in manufacturing and logistics? Do you enjoy turning ideas into working prototypes and collaborating with both technical experts and business stakeholders? If you're curious, adaptable, and excited by solving complex challenges across the full technology stack, this could be the role for you.
About the position
We at Perido are now looking for an engaged Full-Stack Generalist to build and deploy applications (as PoC or MVP) that improve production and logistics. The client company is an exciting and forward-thinking company in the automotive industry. The position is based in Södertälje.
Your daily tasks
In this role, you will develop full-stack software solutions while acting as a trusted technical advisor in a fast-paced innovation environment. You will work on a continuous stream of short, high-impact projects, taking ideas from concept to working prototypes. Together with developers, data scientists, automation engineers, project managers, and solution architects, you will turn business needs into scalable digital solutions for production and logistics.
You will:
Design, develop, and prototype full-stack applications for industrial and manufacturing environments.
Build integrations between shop-floor equipment, OT systems (MQTT, OPC UA, PLCs), and modern IT platforms.
Develop cloud-native solutions using technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, and CI/CD.
Collaborate closely with Production, Logistics, IT, and other stakeholders to identify and deliver high-value solutions.
Explore and prototype new technologies, including industrial AI use cases, and turn successful concepts into scalable solutions.
Build dashboards, web applications, and data visualizations to support data-driven decisions.
Present solutions, lead workshops, and share knowledge while promoting engineering best practices.
Your characteristics
To thrive in this role, you are curious, solution-oriented, and self-driven, with a genuine interest in technology and industrial innovation. You enjoy collaborating with both technical and non-technical stakeholders and can translate business needs into practical solutions. You are a strong communicator who can explain complex ideas in a clear and engaging way, while thriving in a fast-paced environment where adaptability, continuous learning, and turning ideas into tangible results are key.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity? We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
A Master of Science in Computer Science or similar
Strong ability to communicate complex concepts to non-technical audiences
Experience working with business or process owners to design, develop, and implement IT-solutions end-to-end
A genuine interest in production, logistics, and industrial processes (automotive or similar industry is a plus)
A proactive mindset and willingness to take ownership and technical leadership when needed
Ability to balance experimentation with robustness and operational requirements
Good communication skills in English is required
Preferred skills
Industrial integration technologies, event driven integrations and system integrations (e.g. MQTT)
Backend: skills in e.g. Python are required but more important is to have the ability to switch between technologies
Frontend: React, Angular, Vue (or similar)
SQL and/or NoSQL databases
Cloud environments (AWS, Azure); cloud technologies (Docker, Kubernetes, managing Linux)
CI/CD pipelines, Git, and DevOps practices
Meritorious
Experience with MES, IoT platforms, sensor data, or automation systems
Additional language skills such as Swedish is a plus
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment for 6-12 months. Start as soon as possible.
Contact:charlotte.crowley@perido.se
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35818 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35818". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se/lediga-jobb/
151 63 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
10015502