Senior Art Director
Dometic Holding AB / Formgivarjobb / Solna Visa alla formgivarjobb i Solna
2025-04-29
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dometic Holding AB i Solna
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Dometic is on an exciting journey. We have set an ambitious vision and are on a mission to empower more people to connect with nature. And we need more people to join the Global Marketing team to help us achieve that ambition.
About the position
As Senior Art Director at Dometic you will play a key role in Dometic's global brand transformation, shaping our visual and verbal world together with our global creative head and ensuring our communication resonates with adventurers everywhere. The role is positioned at the HQ office in Stockholm, Solna Strand and you report to our Global Head of Creative.
Your main responsibilities
- Collaborate with other Global marketing and product segments to create compelling, high-impact campaigns ideas that makes a dint for our customers and consumers in our different segments.
- Art direction: At Global Marketing, we touch everything, from digital content to photo shoots for product and global brand campaigns. You will help other regions create top-tier visual designs that reflect our brand's adventurous spirit.
- Work closely with other internal teams, confidently presenting concepts and incorporating feedback to elevate our creative output.
- Provide guidance and inspire the Global Marketing team and regional teams, fostering a creative environment where bold ideas thrive.
What do we offer?
You are offered an interesting role in a dynamic, fast paced and global environment with great opportunities to grow and take on new challenges. The growth at Dometic is continuous - which gives you great possibilities to evolve with the company.
A suitable background would be at least 7 years' experience as an Art Director or in a senior creative role - ideally within consumer goods or outdoor gear - as well as possessing the following qualifications and experiences:
- A bachelor's degree in graphic design or a related field.
- Experience from working both in agency and inhouse.
- Strong track record; An award-winning portfolio showcasing a deep understanding of storytelling and branding across a variety of consumer touch-points (online and off).
- Fluent in reading, writing and speaking English. Bilingual in Swedish is a plus.
- Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, lnDesign) and Figma - you are fluent in pixels and vectors.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you possess the following skills, competencies & characteristics:
- You know that great ideas are only as powerful as their execution. This means you're a thinker and a doer (this role requires a hands-on approach).
- Strong communication skills - you can sell a creative vision with clarity, enthusiasm, and precision - both visually and verbally.
- Stakeholder collaboration - you have a cross-function collaboration mindset.
- Inspirator - provide guidance and inspire the Global Marketing team and regional teams, fostering a creative environment where bold ideas thrive.
- Driven and motivated - you ensure progress and keep things moving forward.
- Finally, you are a person who naturally bring a positive vibe and see possibilities rather than getting stuck on obstacles - your energy and enthusiasm rubs off!
Dometic's Core Values
To thrive and succeed in this role, you understand the importance of our core values - Together We build our future, We play to win, We embrace change and We walk the talk; these values reflect the heart and soul of Dometic and they define what it takes to work here and how we do things.
Dometic operates with a 4+1 policy, 4 days per week in the office and the possibility to work 1 day per week remotely. We see the social aspect of being in the office, meeting colleagues, having short coffee break interactions or a quick face to face meeting as key to success as we become more productive and fast paced in terms of problem solving, learning, cross functional collaboration and not the least in a way to have fun at work!
Are you our next star? Then we would love to see your application. Selection is being made on a running basis. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Anna Allert, Talent Acquisition at anna.allert@dometic.com
In this recruitment both personality and logical tests will be used as well as background check on final candidate, as part of the process.
Dometic is a global outdoor tech company on a mission to make mobile living easy. Leveraging our core expertise in cooling, heating, power & electronics, mobility, and space optimization, we empower more people to connect with nature and elevate their sense of freedom in the outdoors. We achieve this by creating smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design. Millions of people around the world use our products while camping and exploring nature with their cars, RV's, or boats. Our range of offerings includes installed products for land vehicles and boats, as well as standalone solutions for outdoor enthusiasts.
We employ approximately 7,000 people globally and sell our products in more than 100 countries. In 2024, we reported net sales of SEK 25 billion (USD 2.3 billion) and are headquartered in Solna, Sweden. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dometic Holding AB
(org.nr 556677-7370), https://www.dometic.com/en-se/outdoor Arbetsplats
Dometic Jobbnummer
9309730