Senior Animator
2023-11-07
We are looking for a Senior Animator to join us in Stockholm to work on our upcoming projects.
In this role you will work in a small cross functional game team. Your days will be spent animating characters. Some of your time will be dedicated to coaching other animators & you continuously strive towards building an open & friendly work environment. You need to have a great understanding of technical limitations but a will to push boundaries to reach a higher game quality.
Job description
Deliver a wide range of animations (characters & objects)
Guide & mentor animation colleagues
Be responsible for implementing & testing your animations inside the engine
Collaborate with other departments to get the best possible gameplay solutions
Take care of organizational matters like planning and task creation
Qualifications
5+ years of professional game development experience
Knowledge of Maya & Motionbuilder
A passion for animation & a strong understanding of animation principles
Knowledge of metahuman pipeline
Organized with good communication skills
Collaborative team player
Bonus qualifications
Experience working with state machines
Experience in leading a team
Worked with animation in other industries outside of games
Experience in another game development area such as 3D modeling, engineering or QA
Fluent in Spanish
Additional information
Toadman has an inclusive, creative & friendly environment where we build games together that we ourselves want to play.
At Toadman Interactive you'll be a part of a familiar and cozy mid-size studio connected to a larger stable company. We have a great work life balance and of course competitive salaries. We're a part of the Enad Global 7 family, that consists of several different companies around the world. If you want to read more about our ongoing games check out https://toadmaninteractive.com/games/
or www.enadglobal7.com
