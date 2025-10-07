Senior Angular Developer
Eliq AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2025-10-07
Hi There!
How would you like to work with a world-class team and help disrupt the energy industry and the way consumers use energy and interact with utility companies?
What you will do:
Eliq is looking for a Frontend Developer to join our cross functional application team that manages the development of our app and web platform. You will be leading the development of our modular web platform that lets us create and ship highly customisable white label web solutions to our customers across the globe. We are extremely proud of our current architecture that we are happy to tell you all about! You will be part of specifying, building and maintaining web modules and be involved in the design of the underlying APIs and as well as take part in shaping the technical roadmap and selecting the appropriate tools.
Eliq uses an agile methodology and emphasises teamwork and cooperation. We believe the best solutions are created together. We work with a modern tech stack and you are always encouraged to suggest and try out new technologies.
Who we think you are:
An ideal candidate is proactive, works efficiently, and thrives in an independent work environment. You always take responsibility for your work and love to dive into and understand problems, and have an eye for how to generalize solutions and build reusable components.
Aside from the more standard aspects of building modern web applications, it is a big plus if you are already familiar with building highly modular white-label applications. Constantly thinking about concepts such as scalability, extensibility and flexibility will be crucial in your new role at Eliq.
We believe that you have an eye for beautiful user interfaces and take great pride in building features that users truly love.
This is a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor of one of Europe's hottest energy software startups.
What brought you here:
Angular v.17+ and Typescript
5+ years of experience
Extensive experience working with APIs
Extra plus if you have experience building highly modular white-label applications
Extra plus taking part of designing APIs
Extra plus if you have worked with Ionic and Capacitor frameworks
Fluent in English and good communication skills
What we bring to the table:
Flexible working hours and hybrid work from Gothenburg, Sweden or from Vilnius, Lithuania
25 business days of annual vacation
Annual team events together with our colleagues from Sweden, UK and other offices
Competitive benefits for all our employees
About Eliq:
Eliq is a leading company in the energy insights space , serving 30+ utilities across 13 European markets. Founded in 2015, Eliq is a VC-backed business with approximately 40 employees, experiencing significant growth. We are dedicated to improving the way energy is used by making sense of the world's energy data, enabling businesses to build digital energy products and users to avoid energy wastage. Join us in fast-tracking the planet's transition to net zero.
If you read this far, it is time to apply:
We think you're excited to work with a team that moves fast, takes risks, and comes to work every day excited about building a product that affects the lives of millions of people, while helping to accelerate the transition to clean energy. We would love to hear from you!
