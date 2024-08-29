Senior Android Engineer
2024-08-29
At Doktor.se, we are redefining the Swedish healthcare system by making it more accessible, convenient, and efficient -without compromising on quality and safety. Our unique hybrid model, combining physical health centers with cutting-edge digital solutions, has driven us to become the largest digital healthcare provider in Sweden, with millions of registered users and consultations every year. We're also proud to be the most popular digital healthcare employer in the country.
The Role
We are seeking a skilled and passionate Senior Android Engineer to join our Tech department. In this role, you'll join a cross-functional empowered product team where you'll have a direct impact on the lives of patients and healthcare professionals by developing intuitive, high-quality Android applications. We prioritize not only excellent code but also the creation of outstanding user experiences.
What You'll Do
Collaborate closely with product managers, designers, and medical staff to build the best healthcare solutions.
Take full ownership of our Android platform, working closely with backend engineers to deliver new features from concept to deployment.
Advocate for best practices within your team and across the organization, driving continuous improvement in our Android app's architecture and user experience.
Mentor and support other engineers, sharing your expertise and helping the team grow.
Our app is written in Kotlin with Jetpack Compose and Material Design, and we use frameworks like Hilt, Kotlin Coroutines and Retrofit and we write code using MVI and MVVM patterns and of course unit testing with JUnit. For CI/CD we use Github Actions. REST is used to communicate with the backend. While familiarity with these technologies is ideal, curiosity and a passion for learning are what we value most.
What you bring
Experience: Several years of professional experience in Android development, with a proven track record of successful projects.
Technical Leadership: Ability to articulate the pros and cons of different technology choices and design patterns, with a focus on pragmatic decision-making.
Collaboration: You thrive in an agile, team-oriented environment and have excellent communication skills.
Curiosity and Growth: You're eager to continuously learn and develop, both personally and as part of a team, and you enjoy helping others do the same.
Passion for Healthcare: Experience in or a strong interest in the healthcare industry, especially within the Swedish healthcare system, is a significant plus.
Languages: While we speak English within the Tech department, being able to communicate with people outside of Tech in Swedish is a big bonus.
What We Offer Role: Full-time permanent employment until further notice,with an initial probation period Permanent employment with an initial probationary period
Competitive Salary: Reflective of your skills and experience.
Generous Benefits: 30 days of paid vacation annually, ITP1 pension plan, wellness and educational allowances.
Work-Life Balance: Flexibility and remote work options to support your personal and professional life.We meet in the office at least 3 days per week.
Great Work Environment: A supportive, collaborative team, a beautiful office at Sveavägen 63in central Stockholm, and the tools you need to succeed.
Professional Growth: Opportunities to work on meaningful projects that impact millions, with a focus on your personal and professional development.
Application Process
Start Date: As soon as possible, with consideration of notice periods.
How to Apply: No need for a CV or cover letter-just share your LinkedIn profile and answer a few quick questions.
Screening: The recruitment process is ongoing, and if your profile aligns with our needs, we'll reach out promptly.
Background Check: Before employment, we require a criminal record extract and ID/passport verification.
Privacy: Due to GDPR, we do not accept email applications.
Agencies/Consultants: We kindly decline all recruitment agency solicitations and offers for consultants.
Join Us in Revolutionizing Healthcare!
With millions of registered users and a strong year-over-year growth trajectory, Doktor.se, along with our brands Doktor24 and Kollarna, is leading the way in digital and physical healthcare.
If you're passionate about developing technology that genuinely helps people, and if you want to work in an agile, supportive environment with a high degree of autonomy, we'd love to hear from you!
