Senior Analyst Category Finance SE

Are You Ready to Make It Happen at Mondelz International?
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It Uniquely Yours.
You will be an integral part of a team responsible for the overall financial integrity and performance of a country, category, Supply Chain or FP&A. You will support the Senior Manager or Director in data collection to prepare business proposals, verify assumptions, check daily execution and support delivery of overall objectives and ensure the integrity and timeliness of reporting.
How you will contribute
You will:
Manage and execute aspects of finance planning and performance management process and related financial decisions potentially including Strategic Plan and Annual Contract planning/forecasting, target development, financial performance reporting/analysis, financial modeling and decision support for a focused scope within a region, business unit, country, Supply Chain, Mondelz International Business Services or Corporate Finance team. You will own data collection and verify data integrity
Ensure a strong controls and compliance environment in your area of scope and ensure full compliance with our policies
Help the senior manager and the business prepare critical financial data and insight that enable perspectives for business strategies and decisions
Lead projects to improve efficiencies and improvements to ways of working and embrace a mindset of continuous improvement
Contribute to a high-performing Finance team. You will also invest in personal development and the development of Finance peers and drive our Finance talent agenda within the organization, with a focus on local FP&A pipeline
What you will bring
A desire to drive your future and accelerate your career. You will bring experience and knowledge in:
TECHNICAL EXPERTISE in financial planning and performance management including data collection and structuring, analyzing, planning and reporting company financial performance across all financial KPIs and investment decisions and cost management to achieve financial targets
BUSINESS ACUMEN and understanding of our business, consumer packaged goods industry, and local snacking market dynamics. Relevant experience in a regional/local business
LEADERSHIP SKILLS including experience with business partnering and communication skills across a large regional or local public company
GROWTH/DIGITAL MINDSET and the ability to identify/execute opportunities and leverage technology to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness
INTEGRITY and sound judgement in all decisions and interactions aligned with our values and policies and external regulations
More about this role
In the role as Senior Analyst Category Finance SE you will be part of a passionate team responsible for the overall financial integrity and performance of our brands and products in Sweden.
You will work closely with marketing, sales, and the other teams in Finance.
You will provide business partnering in financial planning, developing business plans, building forecasts, analyzing actuals, assessing projects and business proposals.
You will report into, and work with the Commercial Finance Manager in data collection to prepare business proposals, verify assumptions, check daily execution and support delivery of overall objectives and ensure the integrity and timeliness of reporting.
What you need to know about this position:
You will be part of our Nordic Commercial & Category Finance team, working mainly with our Swedish business unit to drive profitable growth for Mondelez International, and to ensure a high level of financial control and compliance. There will be a wide range of opportunities to work with the commercial business from systems to strategic decision making.
What extra ingredients you will bring:
Proactive drive for results, energy and passion in order to support the business to achieve our targets.
Strong influencing and communication skills, with an ability to simplify the complex to non-finance stakeholders
Proactively drives and embraces change, and feels comfortable with ambiguity
Analytical - ability to translate complex data into understandable basis for decision-making
Education / Certifications:
Finance qualifications preferred, a finance related degree and relevant work experience
P&L understanding
Advanced Excel knowledge
System skills preferred - Experience working with SAP, SAC, Power BI & Tableau
Fluent in English is a requirement, Swedish is preferred
This role within Finance offers experience of driving growth and managing a full P&L of a Swedish FMCG category within the context of a Northern European business and a global company. In this role you will have plenty of opportunities for making real impact on our business by analyzing data, making recommendations, and presenting options for discussion and decision making. You will also have great opportunities for personal development and professional growth.
