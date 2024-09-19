Senior AI Programmer
Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and one of the leading independent game studios in the world is looking for a Senior AI Programmer to create high quality gaming experiences for the next generation of games.
If you want to work with state-of-the-art AI systems and help taking AI tech to the next level, this is the right role for you. As Senior AI Programmer, you will be working with highly passionate team members to bring NPCs alive by extending Remedy's new game AI technology. This will involve working with both the core game AI technology and the game specific layer. You will be working with other AI programmers and designers using and extending behavior trees, spatial queries, navigation meshes and sensory systems.
We enthusiastically welcome diverse viewpoints and backgrounds. We at Remedy value and are committed to ensuring an inclusive and safe work environment for all our team members.
What you get to do
Take ownership of game AI systems and drive them to final quality
Create, maintain and improve workflows and features for game AI engine tech such as behavior trees, navigation systems and character controllers.
Support the game teams to create and maintain workflows for game specific game AI features such as combat spawning and rule based group behaviors
What you bring to the role
Experience working with game AI features and systems such as Behavior trees, NavMesh, etc.
Strong background in C++
Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English)
Ability to collaborate and work with a range of disciplines from art to design
Experience in AI design is seen as a plus
What is in it for you
At Remedy you get to work on awesome, memorable gaming experiences for our players, in a studio where your input is valued and your creative freedom is encouraged.
We work in an environment that values both individual and teamwork, ensuring that everyone's voice is heard & workload stays sensible. We believe in and support work-life balance. Happy people work better!
We offer an extensive set of employee benefits and an annual bonus system as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills further. On top of this, in Finland and Sweden you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation, in addition to public holidays and other special occasions.
We have two offices, one in Finland, in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and one in Stockholm, Sweden. Both locations are well known for their exceptional quality of life, free education and pristine nature at your doorstep.
If you are not already in Finland or Sweden, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we take care of everything else.
Our studio is embracing a hybrid work model that gives you the flexibility to work from home and have valuable face-to-face time with your colleagues.
