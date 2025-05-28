Senior AI Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ulricehamn
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Senior AI Engineer - Assignment
We are looking for an experienced AI engineer with a strong background in Conversational AI and knowledge-driven systems to take the lead in building a robust and scalable chatbot infrastructure. The platform will combine structured knowledge graphs with unstructured data from vector databases, and must support high performance and secure handling of multiple users simultaneously.
In this role, you will work closely with a specialist in knowledge graphs to architect and develop backend systems that efficiently manage conversation context and memory. You will also be responsible for optimizing how information is retrieved, setting up monitoring to detect issues related to accuracy, latency, and cost-efficiency, and ensuring compliance with security standards including access control.
Your responsibilities will further include testing and validating how knowledge is accessed through the chatbot, implementing user feedback mechanisms, and maintaining infrastructure performance without exceeding budget constraints.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
Solid hands-on experience working with large language model (LLM) orchestration and deploying conversational AI solutions
A deep understanding of natural language processing and machine learning methods to improve dialogue interaction
Practical experience with vector databases like Pinecone, Weaviate, or similar technologies
A strong track record of designing scalable systems with a focus on performance, caching, and user concurrency
Knowledge of infrastructure cost management, particularly within platforms like AWS or Azure
Proficiency in backend engineering, particularly in developing systems that manage memory and context for chat applications
Experience setting up detailed monitoring and alerting systems to ensure service stability and responsiveness
This assignment is ideal for someone who is highly technical, security-conscious, and passionate about building cutting-edge AI solutions that bridge data and user interaction in intelligent ways.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
411 28 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9365769