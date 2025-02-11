Senior AI Developer
2025-02-11
About Us
We are an innovation-driven IT product and consulting company committed to providing high-quality solutions and consultants.
At Luday AB, our primary objective is to deliver services of the highest quality. We take the time to fully understand the requirements of each client before creating software solutions or providing consulting resources specifically suited to their needs. To help our clients maximize the value of their software solutions, we also offer ongoing support and maintenance.
About You
As a Senior AI Developer on our AI Enablement Team, you will play a key role in driving AI adoption across the organization. You will work with a broad range of technologies, such as:
AI-powered chatbots for customer-facing applications
Code generation tools to enhance internal development processes
Predictive models for airline operations
Optimization tuning to improve efficiency
You have a deep passion for AI and the ability to understand the unique needs of different teams, translating those insights into practical AI solutions. You thrive in a collaborative environment, enjoy coaching and inspiring others, and take a structured approach to problem-solving while ensuring compliance with best practices and guidelines.
What We Expect from You
Proven experience and expertise in AI development
Strong passion for AI research and applications
Ability to teach, coach, and inspire others
Background in software development and/or optimization
Excellent communication skills
Demonstrated leadership experience
Preferred Experience (Great if you have!)
Change management expertise
Experience in product ownership, project management, or coordination
Knowledge of business case optimization
Familiarity with best practices, standards, and ethics in AI
Experience with risk management and conflict resolution
What We Offer
Opportunities to learn and explore new AI technologies daily
A team of highly motivated and skilled colleagues
Hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI innovations
A collaborative environment where you can drive change and innovation
A workplace where learning, experimentation, and fun go hand in hand
