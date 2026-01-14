Senior Agentic AI Developer
2026-01-14
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a team working with autonomous transport solutions, focusing on how data and AI can improve operational support, customer service, and software development workflows. The assignment centers on implementing validated agentic AI use cases with clear ownership and management commitment, combining internal data and system integrations with an OpenAI-based LLM platform and MCP.
Job DescriptionDrive implementation of agentic AI solutions by investigating, experimenting, and delivering use cases focused on process automation and workflow orchestration.
Contribute as a technical leader through cross-functional collaboration, coaching, and knowledge sharing within AI engineering.
Develop software, services, and algorithms for data analysis within autonomous transport systems.
Develop and integrate AI solutions that increase the value and impact of operational data products.
Support the design and development of data pipelines using Kafka and Databricks.
Build solutions for use cases such as:
Operations Support - Tiered Support Automation: ticket triage with context retrieval (logs, metrics, similar cases, known fixes) to accelerate resolution and escalation.
Road Safety - Remote Assistance Triage: rapid incident understanding by ingesting telemetry/logs, retrieving similar degradations and resolutions, and proposing likely causes and next actions with evidence.
Support for Test Report - Autogen & Live Status: automate test campaign reporting from source systems with traceable references and continuously updated status.
Support for Test Analysis - Coverage Intelligence: link requirements, planned tests, and executed tests to identify gaps, redundancies, and weak traceability.
RequirementsBachelor's or Master's degree in Data Analytics, Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
2-5 years of proven experience working with agentic AI.
5 years of proven experience as a software developer.
Solid experience building AI agents and working with platforms such as OpenAI Agent Builder.
Strong theoretical foundation in Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, and Statistics.
Experience with ML/data analytics tools such as Databricks, Apache Spark, and/or TensorFlow.
Ability to design, develop, and maintain scalable data pipelines and solutions using Databricks, integrating with AWS, to process and analyze large datasets.
Solid Python experience with a focus on machine learning and data analytics.
Solid experience with AWS.
Experience with Apache Kafka and event-driven systems.
Experience in alarming, monitoring, and logging for event-driven systems.
Experience with Terraform.
Experience with CI/CD and GitLab.
Nice to haveExperience with other cloud platforms (for example Microsoft Azure).
Application
