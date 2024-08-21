Senior Accounting Specialist
Intertek Semko AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Intertek Semko AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Göteborg
, Lomma
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior Accounting Specialist for the Nordic team (preferably location Sweden), covering maternity leave until October/November 2025 and working especially with Sweden. This role offers a flexible, supportive environment, with opportunities to work from any Nordic country or occasionally from home. Join us if you seek a challenging, rewarding position in a reputable global company.
About Intertek Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our global network delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.
We are a global family that values diversity. We are committed to creating an inclusive and diverse work environment, based on a culture of respecting and valuing diversity in all its forms.
The Role The Senior Accounting Specialist will be part of a highly qualified Nordic Finance team, with teammates in all Nordic. They ensure accuracy, integrity and compliance to accounting standards in reporting of financial results in cooperation with the rest of the technical finance team.
In this role, you will work for the Swedish team, but can expect to be supportive for the remaining Nordics as well.
Intertek has been on 'good to great' journey, in which finance plays a key role in driving sustainable growth. Consequently, and as part of the journey, this role will provide guidance and advice on accounting treatments and standards as well as making sure the core mandatory controls are complied with per group policy.
The role is full time. It's possible to work from any Nordic country (preferably Sweden) or from home every now and then.
Key responsibilities:
Daily management accounting for the different business lines and be responsible of the monthly and yearly closing processes
Ensure compliance to Internal Controls policies and procedures
Ensure accuracy, integrity and compliance to accounting standards in reporting of financial results
Responsible of all local statutory preparations including tax
Perform balance sheet reconciliations in line with group policies
Control cash balances, remitting funds to Group where possible
Cooperate and liaise with Intertek Group Finance and Company Secretariat on taxation, insurance and legal entity issues
Preferably you have:
Working experience in accounting, ideally 7+ years from an Audit firm or similar roles at a larger corporation
Bachelor's degree, high school degree or Academy Profession (AP) Degree.
Excellent communication skills
Drive for result with a clear 'Can do' attitude
An analytic mindset and the ability to translate data analysis into an action driven plan
Fluency in one of the Nordic languages and English, both spoken and written
MS Excel
High knowledge of statutory and legal requirements for Sweden
A bonus is knowledge of accounting in more than your local country (maybe Denmark/Norway, Denmark/Sweden or Norway/Sweden)
What we offer Joining Intertek means being part of a supportive and inclusive workplace culture with flexible working hours, collective agreements, and a comprehensive benefits package that includes pension, healthcare contributions, and parental leave allowances. We prioritize employee satisfaction and encourage professional growth and development.
Did we catch your attention? Apply today, as we are continuously selecting candidates. Please note, we cannot handle applications via email.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Henna Ton (HR and recruiter), henna.ton@intertek.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intertek Semko AB
(org.nr 556024-0599), http://www.intertek.se Arbetsplats
Intertek Jobbnummer
8853990