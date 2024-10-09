Senior Accounting Manager
2024-10-09
About Us
At Klarna, our mission is to smooth commerce and make it easier and safer for people to shop and pay for their purchases. With our focus on customer obsession and commitment to transparency and accountability at the heart of everything we do, we are proud to be a trusted partner to 85 million consumers and 575,000 retailers across 45 markets.
Our amazing talented people and innovative technologies enable us to deliver this mission and we believe that we are making a positive impact on society and helping to drive the global economy forward.
What You Will Do
Financial Management: Oversee and manage the financial numbers for the UK entities, including oversight of standalone accounts for the new group entities in the UK and Jersey.
Financial Reporting: Prepare and present accurate financial reports to senior management, stakeholders, and regulatory bodies.
Internal Controls: Develop and maintain robust internal controls to safeguard company assets and ensure financial integrity.
Statutory Audit Ownership: Take full ownership of the UK statutory audit process, including the preparation of financial statements, coordinating with external auditors, and ensuring timely and accurate completion of all audit requirements.
Audit Coordination: Coordinate and manage external audits, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of required information.
Tax Compliance: Manage tax planning and compliance, ensuring timely and accurate filing of all tax returns.
Team Leadership: Supervise, mentor, and develop the Legal Entity finance team, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and professional growth.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with other departments, including Legal, Compliance, and Operations, to ensure financial alignment and support business initiatives.
Process Improvement: Identify opportunities for process improvements and implement best practices to enhance financial efficiency and accuracy.
Who You Are
Education: Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field; professional accounting qualification (ACA, ACCA, CIMA, or equivalent) is required.
Experience: Minimum of 7-10 years of relevant experience in financial management, with a strong background in the banking or fintech industry.
Technical Skills: Proficient in financial software and systems, with an appetite for learning AI-driven solutions.
Regulatory Knowledge: In-depth knowledge of UK financial regulations and reporting requirements.
Leadership Skills: Proven experience in leading and developing high-performing finance teams.
Analytical Skills: Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a keen eye for detail.
Communication: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to present complex financial information clearly and concisely.
Adaptability: Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and manage multiple priorities effectively.
Awesome to Have
Innovative Thinking: Experience with AI-driven financial solutions.
Global Perspective: Experience working in international financial environments.
Project Management: Proven track record in managing large-scale financial projects.
Continuous Learning: Commitment to ongoing professional development and staying current with industry trends.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20
