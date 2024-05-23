Seeking Support Services Engineering Lead
Diginext Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Sollentuna
2024-05-23
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Diginext Sweden AB i Sollentuna
Title: Support Services Engineering Lead
Diginext is an international company based in Sweden, recognized for its expertise in IT and data centre services. The company boasts over 15 years of experience in the field, specializing in providing both short-term and long-term skilled resources for data centre projects.
We provide high-calibre IT and data center solutions, including data center support and networking, advanced software development, continuous IT support services, comprehensive 24/7 IT and data center operations, remote office assistance, and cybersecurity solutions.
What We Offer:
Cutting-edge data center solutions
Expert data center support and networking
Advanced software development
Comprehensive 24/7 IT and data center operations
Remote office assistance
Cyber security solutions
Why Choose Diginext?
A culture of innovation and excellence
Professional growth and learning opportunities
A chance to make a real impact in the fast-paced world of technology
Competitive benefits and compensation packages
Don't just settle for the ordinary - embrace the extraordinary with Diginext! Join us and take your career to new heights. Apply now and be part of our journey towards industry excellence.
The Support Services Engineering Lead
Will need to travel between sites across Europe as necessary.
What you will be doing as our Support Services Engineering Lead:
Manage and guide Installation, racking, and powering of equipment racks and servers in technology rooms.
Managing the restacking and moving equipment within existing technology rooms and site locations.
Performing technology component swaps and decommissioning of equipment.
Supervise relocation and installation of desktop equipment, including peripherals, and configuration of telephone handsets.
Managing connection of network patching and labelling of hardware.
Conducting DBAN Disk Wipes and interfacing with Corporate Real Estate for mechanical and electrical provisioning.
Escorting and supervising activities within technology rooms, conducting inspections, and assisting with BMS alarm investigations.
Reviewing and assigning work orders, performing housekeeping duties, and conducting systems data quality checks.
Managing materials, tools, and test equipment, conducting surveys, and updating drawings and schedules.
Updating records using Asset Management Software and providing first-line support, including reboots and identification of connections.
Representing the site on incident bridges and administering RMAs for faulty equipment.
Providing power circuit support and third-party supervision as needed.
What we are looking for in our Support Services Engineering Lead:
Having prior experience in project management is essential.
Minimum of 4 years of experience in an IT environment, including at least 3 years in ICT Hardware Break Fixes, Moves Adds and Changes (IT Hardware deployment) in Workplace/Office and Data Centre Facilities.
Minimum of 1 year experience in data centre facilities. (Having experience working at facilities such as Microsoft, Bytedance, JPMC, etc., is a significant advantage. )
Minimum of 2 years experience in structured cabling installation, fault finding, and testing using Fluke test equipment, with good knowledge of structured cabling standards and cable types (FTP, UTP & Optical Fibre). (Having proficient experience in fibre splicing and testing is equally crucial.)
Expert in MS Office Suite (Outlook, Excel, Word, etc.).
Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and ability to work independently or as part of a team.
Ability to prioritize tasks, multitask, and work well under pressure.
Familiarity with Asset Management Systems and Ticketing Systems.
Understanding of complex change management and service delivery processes, with the ability to train new starters on systems, processes, and procedures.
Completion of all Internal and Client Training Courses and a satisfactory Skills Matrix score.
Preferred qualifications include previous training/qualifications in the Information Technology field, practical experience with Intelligent Infrastructure Management, BICSI Technician Training, COMPTIA A+, and Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA DCICN DCICT).
If you have the required skills and experience, consider joining us as our Support Services Engineering Lead - we'd love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-22
E-post: jeewantha@diginext.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Diginext Sweden AB
(org.nr 559475-0761), https://www.diginext.se/
Solstigen 34 C (visa karta
)
192 48 SOLLENTUNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Jeewantha Nirmitha jeewantha@diginext.se 0735767520 Jobbnummer
8702711