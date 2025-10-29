Seeburger BIS Platform Developer
Hays AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Seeburger BIS Platform Developer - Hays Consultant role - Stockholm/Remote - 6 month assignment
Location: Preferred Stockholm (remote work possible)
Duration: 2 November 2025 - 31 May 2026
Language: English (Swedish is a plus)
Hays is currently recruiting a Seeburger BIS Platform Developer on behalf of our client, a leading organisation undergoing a strategic migration to the Seeburger BIS Platform. This is a consultant assignment where you'll play a key role in driving the transition from the current solution to Seeburger BIS, ensuring robust, secure, and scalable integration capabilities.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead and support the migration to Seeburger BIS Platform.
* Requirements gathering, design solutions, develop and test integrations, deployment and provide post-go-live support.
* Conduct workshops and training sessions to upskill internal teams on Seeburger usage, monitoring and troubleshooting.
Qualifications & Experience:
* Proven hands-on experience with installation, configuration, administration, and troubleshooting of SEEBURGER BIS in enterprise environments.
* Experience establishing secure SFTP connections to SEEBURGER and ensuring compliance with internal and external security policies.
* Strong background in SEEBURGER implementation projects.
Technical Skills:
* Proficient in implementing and managing a wide range of secure and non-secure protocols critical for B2B and Managed File Transfer (MFT).
* Experienced in setting up secure communication channels using SSL/TLS, including certificate management, and encryption standards.
* Experienced in leveraging the SEEBURGER API to translate integration and communication artifacts into Infrastructure as Code (IaC).
* Proficient in XML, XSLT, JSON transformation logic.
* Strong understanding of SEEBURGER API capabilities for exporting operational metrics and performance data to external observability platforms.
* Expert in using SEEBURGER's built-in monitoring tools.
* Experience with SEEBURGER installation and deployment on Kubernetes, including container orchestration, scaling, and resource management.
* API management, including Kerberos Authentication, Performance Tuning, File Scanning, and Payload Validation.
Soft Skills:
* Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities.
* Strong communication and collaboration skills.
* Ability to work independently and within international teams.
If you're a proactive and technically skilled Seeburger BIS Developer looking for your next challenge, we'd love to hear from you. Apply now through Hays to be considered for this exciting opportunity! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-08
E-post: Hays.51540.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "901084". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Arbetsplats
Hays Kontakt
Linnea Killander linnea.killander1@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
9580427