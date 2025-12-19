Security Officer - Area Lead Personnel Security
Swedbank AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested in leading the Personnel Security area in Swedbank's Physical and Personnel Security Team?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Be in the forefront of developing and managing the Personnel Security area, drive initiatives to safeguard Swedbank and its employees from security threats.
Develop, maintain and implement the Personnel Security plan including processes and controls.
Analyse security risks and threats to the organization, giving support in risk assessments across the Bank with Security risk knowledge, threat intelligence, staying updated with industry trends, best practices and making mitigating recommendations.
Develop and maintain efficient processes and routines to support the Protective Security area.
Support relevant internal stakeholders with Physical Security threat assessments.
Lead Travel Security management and ensure clear Security guidelines to employees travelling in their line of work.
Collaborate with other departments and stakeholders within the organization, to highlight all Physical security aspects within the Bank to influence a robust security state.
What is needed in this role:
Bachelor's or master's degree in a related field.
Extensive experience in the Personnel Security domain, preferably on strategic level.
Experience in developing and maintaining a security plan with the aim to protect the bank's employees from security threats.
Solid experience in conducting threat assessments and developing and giving recommendation for preventive measures and activities.
Experience in Protective Security work (Protective Security Act (2018:585), preferably within the Personnel Security domain.
Demonstrated social skills and a team player mentality.
We encourage you to apply even if you don't meet every single bullet.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...You will get the opportunity to work within a complex and fast developing area where you can influence the journey ahead. Group Security and Cyber Defence and the Physical and Personnel Security team contribute to keep the Bank secure and thereby contribute to a successful bank. Join us and there will be a wide range of possibilities for you to grow within the Security area." Ola Skeppmark, Head of Physical and Personnel Security, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 19.01.2026. Location: Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Ola Skeppmark, 08-58 59 23 90
We want to inform you that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-SW1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Swedbank Recruitment Team career@swedbank.ee Jobbnummer
9654746