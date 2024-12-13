Security Manager
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As a security manager at Saab, you will work in an international environment where advanced security threats are part of the everyday business alongside complex business environments and projects with high business impact.
In your role you will be responsible for analyzing and supporting the business in their risk mitigations and the task of identifying and prevent security threats of different nature.
You will also support the business handling external and internal security demands, and be a key player in handling incidents and raising security awareness. A main responsible will be to produce and implement different documents and routines regarding security procedures in the business.
Your main tasks will be:
* General security support from a physical and personal perspective
* Produce and implement routines and guidelines.
* Security risk management, including risk assessments
* Incident- and crisis management, including incident investigations.
* Security compliance management
* Teaching, training and presentations
Information security management will be a major part of your everyday work.
Your profile
You are a true team player, always focusing at the team results, whether the team is the security team, the business area or Saab as a company. You have a proven ability to build and maintain networks and good relationships both within and outside your organization. You possess a strong sense of responsibility and takes initiative to drive projects forward.
Required skills:
* A university degree or equivalent competence acquired through work life experience in security risk management, crisis management and/or similar
* Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
* Good problem solving and analytical skills
* Experience in creating and implementing routines and instructions
Desired skills:
* Several years of experience from working with security management, crisis management and/or similar
* Experienced in planning, executing, and closing projects within scope, time, and budget
* Experience from working with NIST, CMMC, FAR/DFAR regulations
* Experience from working with Swedish protective security
* Experience from working for government authorities or in a global company including understanding of information security related issues in the business process
* Leadership/management experience
* Experience from working with incident handling and/or incident investigations
Personal qualities will be of great importance and it is paramount that you are trustworthy with strong ethics and personal integrity. You understand the need for balanced security in a business-driven environment.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
