Security Engineer, Solna/Hybrid
2026-01-14
Do you want to be part of a dynamic and challenging environment at the number one logistics services provider in Scandinavia? If you have a passion for cyber security and are interested in solving complex problems, join us in protecting our infrastructure that serves millions across the Nordics.
If you have a passion for security and are interested in developing our platforms and solving complex problems, come and join us as our Security Engineer at PostNord in Solna.
Join us
The CISO Office at PostNord Group houses is responsible for protecting the business, enabling digital transformation and earning trust. We work very closely with the enterprise architects, network and system administrators, developers, privacy officers and production engineers to name a few; on a journey to further expand our information security capabilities. Our information security program is driven by a risk-based approach, rather than a compliance-based approach followed by highly regulated industries.
Job duties
In the role of Security Engineer, you will work within our Security Operations team to ensure effective operation of cyber security incident logging & monitoring, incident response and vulnerability management.
You will work with, among other things:
- Assist in effective operation of cybersecurity incident response process and streamline response to common attacks.
- Coordinate cybersecurity incident response within the PostNord Group.
- Implement and maintain modern SIEM (Azure Sentinel) to unify visibility across PostNord Group.
- Reduce manual effort by using automated investigation, remediation and response playbooks.
- Ensure alert quality, design and implement proactive threat hunting processes.
- Perform / assist in threat hunting, forensic investigations, analysing alerts and assessing vulnerabilities.
- Prioritize vulnerabilities and coordinate remediation efforts.
Several years of experience as an IT security specialist in a medium to large enterprise company. You have been driving changes and projects and understand how it is done within a larger organisation.
Open minded person that is curious and social and finds it natural to share knowledge with your fellowcolleagues. Can visualise problems and present them both in a technical and executive way.
Requirements and Technical Skills:
- Hands-on experience with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and Security Operations Centres (SOC).
- In-depth understanding of IT Security principles with strong capabilities in investigating and resolving security incidents.
- Ability to visualize complex problems and present solutions both technically and to executive stakeholders.
- Proficiency in various security tools and technologies, including Microsoft Defender suite and Microsoft Purview.
- Knowledge of vulnerability management principles and severity ratings.
- Experience with regulatory compliance and cybersecurity frameworks such as NIST, ISO 27001, and GDPR.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a methodical approach to tasks.
- Excellent communication skills, with the ability to convey technical information to non-technical audiences.
- Ability to handle confidential information with integrity and discretion.
- Familiarity with incident response procedures and disaster recovery planning.
We believe you are a person that is thorough, analytical, and easy to get acquainted with and learn new systems. You have a structured, responsible, and inclusive way of working. You need to be able to handle stressful situations and prioritize job tasks independently. You are communicative and easy to collaborate with and are unpretentious in your ways of creating and nurturing long-term relationships.
We offer you
We offer a variety of work in an international environment with constantly new challenges and quick decisions. Here you have opportunities to develop creative solutions and work in a prestige-free group where we jointly help to reach our goals. PostNord is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and we offer safe employment conditions and benefits. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. Watch the video about our office.
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - PostNord 's own personnel foundation
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are in a constant transformation and work consistently to develop both our offer and our employees, all to achieve our vision of being The favorite carrier of the Nordics. We are PostNord - a fantastic company to work and grow with. Read more at postnord.com
Apply
We look forward to receive your application!
Don't wait to submit your application as we go through the applications on an ongoing basis.
For union representatives, visit: www.postnord.com/fackliga
We are looking forward to hear from you!
PostNord offers communications and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. With our expertise and a unique distribution network, we are developing the basis for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics.
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PostNord Group AB
(org.nr 556128-6559), https://www.postnord.com/ Arbetsplats
PostNord Group Jobbnummer
9683808