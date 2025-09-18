Security Engineer

Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Älmhult
2025-09-18


Visa alla datajobb i Älmhult, Osby, Östra Göinge, Ljungby, Markaryd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Älmhult, Växjö, Höör, Halmstad, Karlskrona eller i hela Sverige

Assignment Description
We are seeking a Security Engineer to work across multiple solutions, ensuring adherence to security standards and alignment with business objectives. The role includes collaborating with various teams and stakeholders to define security targets, assisting development teams with documentation, managing risks and vulnerabilities, and making sure disaster recovery plans are well established. You will also interact with both internal and external partners to implement best practices and strengthen overall security. The position requires on-site presence at least two days per week.

Required Qualifications
Excellent interpersonal skills with a proactive, solution-focused mindset
Strong knowledge of Microsoft Azure combined with experience using GitHub
One to two years of practical experience in cybersecurity
Professional background within IT or digital product development

Meriting Skills
Familiarity with AWS or Google Cloud
Experience with Azure DevOps
Understanding of on-premises infrastructure
Knowledge of Atlassian tools, such as Jira and Confluence

About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Rasulson Consulting AB (org.nr 559322-0733)
343 30  ÄLMHULT

Kontakt
Yahyo Said
yahyo.said@rasulson.com
0142-150 00

Jobbnummer
9516244

Prenumerera på jobb från Rasulson Consulting AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB: