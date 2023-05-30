Security Engineer
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
At Epidemic Sound we are reinventing the music industry. Our carefully curated catalog, with over 40 000 tracks and 90 000 sound effects, is tailored for storytellers, streaming services, and in-store soundtracks. Countless clients around the world, from broadcasters, production companies, DSPs, and YouTubers rely on our tracks to help them tell their stories. Epidemic Sound's music is heard in hundreds of millions of online videos daily, across millions of playlist streams, and in thousands of in-store locations. Headquartered in Stockholm, we're spread across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. We're growing fast, have lots of fun, and are taking the music industry with us.
We are now looking for a Security Engineer, you will form a key part of the Cybersecurity team here at Epidemic Sound. You, along with your team, will help ensure our employees and services are protected from a wide range of online threats. Although we are a global company, this position will be based in our Stockholm office. If you are currently not in Stockholm, we're happy to help!
How you will make an impact
Working with teams and individuals to identify, track and fix vulnerabilities/risks in both systems and processes.
Helping to identify and evaluate new security tools and services.
Sharing your knowledge through solid documentation, delivering internal tech talks and security awareness training to all levels of technical proficiency.
Assisting the team in conducting security reviews for new and existing business software and services.
Promoting secure ways of working across all areas of the organisation.
Assisting with security incidents (including on-call), breaches and training exercises around them.
Working on a wide range of projects and new initiatives in the team.
Responding to security-related requests from across the organisation.
We believe that to succeed in this role, you have experience in some/all of:
Security features of the big public cloud providers (Google's GCP and/or Amazon's AWS platforms)
At least one programming or scripting language (Python, Rust, Java, etc)
Kubernetes, Docker or any other containerization architecture
Social engineering attacks and mitigation (eg. Phishing)
Identifying vulnerabilities in software, systems and processes
And a good understanding or working knowledge of common security frameworks (ISO 27001, SOC3, PCI-DSS, NIST, etc), compliance and regulatory requirements.
And it'll be awesome if you also know/would like to learn with our help:
SIEM systems
Penetration testing
OWASP Top 10
Common CI/CD systems and code repository tools like Github
Technical documentation
Assisting software engineers with code reviews and highlighting best practices.
Curious to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our brand new "About us" page https://www.epidemicsound.com/about-us/
Application
Do you want to be a part of our fantastic team? Please apply, in English, by clicking the link below. Ersättning
