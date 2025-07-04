Security Engineer - Global role in Cybersecurity
Experis AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
This is a global role based in Europe, with a hybrid setup that combines remote work with regular on-site presence. Preferred locations are Spain, Germany, Sweden, and Slovakia, but Finland, France, and the UK are also possible provided you can work from a Camfil office.
Do you want to play a key role in shaping cybersecurity for a global, sustainability-driven, and tech-oriented company? Camfil is looking for a Security Engineer to join our global IT team - with the flexibility to work from anywhere in Europe.
Camfil is a global leader in clean air solutions. Our products improve human health and performance by providing clean air in hospitals, data centers, and more. Headquartered in Stockholm, we operate 30 production sites worldwide and are committed to innovation and sustainability. We invest in our employees, and we constantly evaluate and develop the leadership, our work environment, processes, and methods to ensure a healthy and efficient workplace. We are also investing heavily in IT, aiming to be the best digital destination in our industry.
The role
As Security Engineer at Camfil you will play a central role in shaping and strengthening our global security capabilities. Your responsibilities will span from architecture and design proposals to hands-on implementation, as you manage and improve our security platforms and processes in close collaboration with IT and business stakeholders across the organization.
Responsibilities
As Security Engineer, your responsibilities include:
* Developing, implementing, and maintaining security solutions such as SIEM, EDR, and PAM
* Writing and maintaining code for automation and integrations using PowerShell or Python
* Supporting with incident response and threat hunting
* Designing and reviewing security architecture for projects
* Performing risk assessments and advising on security controls
* Ensuring security is integrated into business processes
Personal qualities
You are self-motivated, curious, and structured in your way of working. With strong analytical skills, you are comfortable working both independently and as part of a team. Your communication skills, both written and verbal, are excellent, and you collaborate easily with people from different functions. You pay attention to detail without losing sight of the bigger picture. You enjoy managing multiple tasks simultaneously and have a strong desire to develop and continuously learn.
You likely bring
To succeed in this role, you have hands-on experience in security engineering, preferably with security solutions such as SIEM, EDR, and PAM You also possess strong scripting skills, preferably in PowerShell or Python, and have experience with API integration and automation. Additionally, you have experience implementing and configuring security platforms and have a solid understanding of cloud environments and current threat tactics. For this position we prioritize the following three areas:
* Scripting knowledge, preferably in Powershell (or Python), with experience writing code that consumes APIs, performs data transformations, and automates tasks.
* Experience working with creating detection playbooks within SIEM, which involves understanding the right log sources, setting up relevant queries in the SIEM, and automating response actions. Additionally, you should have knowledge within SIEM administration, including strong knowledge of SIEM querying languages, designing SIEM architectures, and experience setting up full SIEM solutions (from agent deployment and configuration to log forwarders, event filtering, and SIEM server or service configuration).Experience setting up, configuring, and operating security platforms/systems, including Privileged Access Management (PAM), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Data Loss Prevention (DLP).
Furthermore, you need:
* Strong knowledge of operating system security, network security, and cyber threats
* Experience in performing risk assessments and working with security frameworks
* Knowledge of incident handling practices and security incident management tools
* Excellent language skills in English
We also consider it a plus if you have experience working with cloud-based security solutions and tools, as well as knowledge of security testing.
What we look for in you
You are self-driven and organized, with strong analytical and problem-solving skills. You have excellent written and verbal communication skills and thrive both independently and as part of a team. You are capable of handling multiple assignments simultaneously and collaborating across functional areas. A willingness to learn and grow is key to your approach.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply now! In this recruitment, we collaborate with Experis. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact recruitment consultant Pia Boström, 0703-146866. Please note that candidate selection will be ongoing throughout the application period, and that you therefore should apply as soon as possible.
Please note: To be eligible for this role, you must already hold a valid work permit for the country you are applying from. Preferred locations for this position are Spain, Germany, Sweden, and Slovakia. Candidates based in Finland, France, or the UK may also be considered, provided they meet this requirement and can work partly from a Camfil office.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "a54b52ab-13c3-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Camfil Kontakt
Pia Bostrom +46703146866 Jobbnummer
9417772