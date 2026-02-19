Security Coordinator
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
In this assignment, you will play a key role in maintaining a safe, compliant, and efficient on-site environment in a production setting. You will coordinate daily physical security operations, support operational continuity, and help protect people and assets through structured processes and close collaboration with internal teams.
The role sits at the intersection of operations, HR, IT, and compliance. You will work hands-on with access control and CCTV/VMS, contribute to a strong on-site security posture, and drive continuous improvement of security routines and reporting.
Job DescriptionCoordinate day-to-day security operations on-site to ensure appropriate coverage for production needs
Administer access control processes including visitor onboarding, credential issuance, and access verification
Monitor and operate CCTV systems and VMS for incident detection, evidence gathering, and reporting
Perform routine and ad-hoc risk assessments for production areas, facilities, and events, and follow up on mitigation actions
Partner with production teams to implement security measures that support safe operations without disrupting workflows
Support onboarding with security briefings, access setup, and compliance checks related to working authorization
Respond to security incidents and coordinate investigations with internal stakeholders and external responders when needed
Maintain accurate logs and incident reports, and provide timely updates to relevant stakeholders
Drive continuous improvements to security processes and ways of working
RequirementsProven experience in access control administration and physical security coordination
Hands-on experience operating CCTV and VMS platforms, reviewing footage, and preparing evidence packages
Experience conducting risk assessments and implementing corrective actions in a facilities or production setting
Ability to work on-site at least 50% of scheduled hours and collaborate closely with production teams
Experience supporting onboarding, including security orientation and access provisioning, and ability to verify right to work in Sweden
Ability to respond to incidents and escalate appropriately
Professional proficiency in English and Swedish
Nice to haveFormal training or certification in security management, CCTV operation, or access control systems
Experience supporting large-scale production sites or manufacturing environments
Familiarity with Swedish employment and work-permit verification processes
Experience collaborating with emergency services or internal crisis management teams
Application
