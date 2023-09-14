Security Architect To Verisure
2023-09-14
We are looking for a new colleague to join our Information Security (InfoSec) department. Here is an opportunity to explore, learn and grow in multiple disciplines within cybersecurity. You will be part of a dynamic, innovative and vibrant environment, making a difference for our customers. Join us!
YOU WILL
In this role, you will work within the Security Architecture & Engineering (SAE) team, where we create the security roadmap and strategic view for Verisure Group. Furthermore, we define and standardize the security controls, tools and their configurations, alongside the security architectures and designs that developers and engineers must follow. The team mission is highly relevant, as it covers both the thinking and the hands-on needed to create large-scale and long-term impact.
You will be a key member to ensure that Verisure stays secure and delivers secure IoT devices and alarm services to customers. Your main focus area will be Identity and Access Management (IAM), but it is expected that you can work on other domains as well. Your areas of responsibility will be to:
Create, maintain and communicate the security reference architecture framework of global applicability across all businesses and geographies in Verisure.
Create, evaluate and determine the resilience and suitability of technical designs to reduce relevant cyber threats.
Be the product owner of IAM tools, including identity governance and management, and privileged access management.
Create a plan for feature release, and maintain the backlog for the tool, prioritizing the features in each iteration.
Define and maintain the strategic roadmap for the IAM tools
You will be based in Malmö, Madrid or Amsterdam and work across country borders. Some travel between locations is expected (up to 15% of the time), although the SAE team is already spread across countries and works predominantly as a virtual team.
YOU ARE
We are looking for you who are driven, innovative and passionate about security. You enjoy working both strategically and hands-on and are an influencer with a curious mindset. Your strong communication and collaboration skills are needed when working with stakeholders and colleagues in different parts of our organization. You easily adapt to change and new challenges.
We expect you to have +5 years experience within cybersecurity, and at least 3 years of experience as security engineer or architect. You need to be experienced in Secure System Design - designing and reviewing system architectures regarding digital identities for customers and employees, including authentication and authorization security models and protocols. Other important areas are design and development of generic security guidelines, ensuring that solutions remain compliant, and experience with UML, C4-model or any other convention or tool to document architecture designs. You need to be fluent in English, written and spoken. It is good with experience from Sailpoint and Cyberark or similar tech.
You will get an opportunity to work with a variety of areas, such as distributed systems architecture, event-driven architecture, APIs and Web architecture. Other interesting areas are IoT; particularly smart home technologies, Cryptography, Threat Models and MITRE ATT&CK.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
Discover the opportunity of a lifetime and explore your career options. With our collaboration with Nexer Recruit, we invite you to reach out directly to recruitment consultants Artan Bitiqi, artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
/ +46 (0)723 61 28 44 or Jenny Nilsson, jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/ +46 (0)70 301 82 79 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
VERISURE INNOVATION AS AN EMPLOYER
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, and lean, high performance and value driven. We deliver professionally-monitored smart alarms and outstanding service to over 4.7 million customers in 17 countries across Europe and Latin America, with a team of more than 25,000 colleagues.
We believe that we make a difference every day. To do that, we need committed and engaged employees. Our people are accountable for delivering world-class service and they are passionate about making the world a safer and more secure place. We are building a high-performance organization through investing in our people, we offer a great opportunity to personal development with an environment characterized by humbleness and knowledge sharing. Ersättning
