Security and Compliance Engineer
Tacton Systems AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tacton Systems AB i Stockholm
About the Role
We are looking for a Security & Compliance Engineer to help ensure security across our internal digital landscape. Reporting to Tacton's Security & Compliance Manager, you will play a key role in ensuring that our systems, integrations, data flows, and vendor ecosystem are secure by design and in operation.
This role focuses on internal systems and corporate security architecture, including infrastructure, integrations, and third-party services. You will combine architectural thinking with hands-on expertise and act as a trusted partner to IT, Engineering, and business stakeholders.
You will have a direct impact on how we design, connect, and secure our systems as we continue to grow globally. This is a high-impact role for someone who understands modern digital environments and how to secure them end-to-end.
What You Will Do Internal Security & Risk
Lead security assessments of systems, integrations, and data flows
Conduct technical risk analyses for system implementations and vendor onboarding
Perform threat modelling and security reviews
Define and implement security requirements for infrastructure and cloud environments
Help establish and maintain security guardrails across identity, access, encryption, and integrations
Proficiency in risk management
Knowledge of emerging cybersecurity threats and trends
Vendor & Third-Party Security
Define and enforce security requirements in procurement processes
Conduct supplier security assessments and due diligence
Evaluate third-party risks from a cybersecurity perspective
Governance & Compliance
Maintain alignment with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II
Contribute to policies, standards, and security guidelines
Support incident investigations
Act as a subject matter expert in audits and internal forums
What Will Help You Thrive
5+ years of experience in cybersecurity, information security, or a related field
Strong technical foundation in cloud, networking, identity & access management, and system integrations
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Experience conducting technical risk assessments and security reviews
Familiarity with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II
Ability to understand complex system landscapes and data flows
Comfortable working cross-functionally with IT, Engineering, and Legal
Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, or CISA are a plus
Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
Who We're Looking For We're looking for someone with a strong hands-on, doer mentality who is focused on getting things done and creating real impact. You are pragmatic, prestigeless, and motivated by outcomes. You thrive in dynamic environments where responsibilities are broad, and you feel comfortable navigating uncertainty and solving problems independently. You are curious by nature, proactive in your approach, and continuously looking to learn and improve both yourself and the way things are done.
Why Tacton?
At Tacton, we've been building CPQ software for over 20 years. We're a stable company with global customers and a product that's central to how manufacturers sell
We offer competitive benefits, flexibility in how we work, and a culture that values learning and collaboration
A solid and stable company with over 20 years of industry experience.
Flexible hybrid setup - 3x a week at the office
33 days of paid time off - 30 vacation days plus 3 extra to make sure you get the rest you deserve.
Premium occupational pension - Our pension plan goes beyond ITP1, with higher employer contributions depending on your age and salary level.
Generous wellness allowance - 5,000 SEK annually to support your health and wellbeing.
Private healthcare insurance - Skip the waiting lines and get quick access to private medical care, including specialist consultations and treatments.
Parental leave top-up - We top up your parental leave so you receive up to 90% of your base salary for up to 6 months, helping you focus on your family without financial stress
Weekly treats - Fika one week, breakfast the next, because good food brings people together.
This role is based in Stockholm, where we have invested in creating our unique home right next to Hötorget station.
Tacton is a leading Software as a Service company trusted by global manufacturers. We got started in the late 1990s when six computer scientists figured out a revolutionary way to help Manufacturers overcome their most business-critical, product configuration challenges. Since those early days, we have grown to support global manufacturers seeking to thrive in a changing world.
We invite you to find out more about us @ www.tacton.com/about Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7426991-1915740". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tacton Systems AB
(org.nr 556553-9680), https://careers.tacton.com
Klara Norra kyrkogata 33 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Tacton Jobbnummer
9822073