Section Manager IT
2025-09-10
Section manager Productivity Services at IT
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for future generations.
Your opportunity
Are you a visionary and empowering leader with a passion for platform development, service excellence, and team growth? We are looking for a dedicated IT Manager for our Productivity Services section to lead and coach a skilled team responsible for our ServiceNow platform, LeanIX, and global service desk operations. This is your chance to shape a world-class service organization that delivers real impact across the business.
Who you will work with
You will lead a cross-functional team within the Productivity Services section, working closely with business stakeholders, IT leadership, and external partners. As part of the IT Services management team, you'll contribute to strategic initiatives that modernize and streamline our IT landscape while fostering a collaborative and high-performing culture.
What you will do
In this pivotal role, you will:
Lead, coach, and develop a team of 12 professionals, fostering a culture of trust, innovation, and continuous learning.
Champion a service mindset, empowering your team to deliver exceptional support and value to the organization.
Drive the evolution of our ServiceNow platform, ensuring it is scalable, secure, and aligned with business needs.
Lead the expansion of ServiceNow into new functional areas such as Procurement, Demand Management, and beyond.
Establish and mature a truly global service desk, delivering consistent, high-quality support across all regions.
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including subcontractors, to ensure seamless service delivery.
Promote best practices in ITSM, automation, and service excellence.
Drive continuous improvement, knowledge sharing, and platform governance.
Actively contribute to strategic work within the IT Services management team.
What you bring
Proven leadership experience in IT service management, platform ownership, or enterprise IT delivery.
A coaching mindset with a track record of building engaged high-performing teams.
Understanding of ServiceNow architecture, modules, and implementation strategies.
Experience with global service desk operations and ITIL-based service delivery.
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills.
Strategic mindset with hands-on ability to drive change and innovation.
Fluent in English; Swedish and/or Finnish is a plus.
Willingness to travel; position is based in Boliden.
Why work with us:
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager, Stefan Bergström, stefan.bergstrom@boliden.com
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Jessica Grönwall, jessica.gronwall@ext.boliden.com
For union information, please contact Ingela Scherling, Saco +46 70 272 08 68, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70 541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910 77 40 09.
Application deadline: 1st of October 2025.
Background checks will be conducted on candidates who reach the final stage of the recruitment process.
If you are a representative of a recruiting company, please refrain from contacting us about this advertisement. We appreciate your consideration.
Important! If you are a current employee within Boliden you shouldn't complete the application at this site, please log on to your Workday account and apply through "Find Jobs".
