Seb Trainee Programme: Quant Analyst, Ficc Markets
TNG Group AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested in finance and want to make a difference using data and advanced analytics? Then this is a role for you!
Working as a Quantitative Analyst in the Risk Management team within Fixed Income, Currencies & Commodities (FICC) business unit at SEB in Stockholm, you will use data and quantitative methods to solve business problems. The team works at the intersection of different products with counterparty and funding risk management, capital optimisation and data analytics. Working closely with Trading & Sales, you'll obtain an understanding of financial markets and the associated financial risks.Simultaneously with working as a Quant Analyst, you will participate in SEB 's International Trainee Programme, which gives you the opportunity to develop an extensive network within the bank and learn more about the financial industry while being challenged to grow both professionally and personally.
Your trainee position and your team
The FICC Risk Management team drives the work around FICC 's capital & funding management, XVA pricing & risk management, and cross-products data activities. The team consists of 12 people organised into two groups, one focusing on Risk & XVA and the other on Data & Analytics. As a trainee, you will get the chance to explore both areas before finding you focus area based on your skills and interests. The team members are collaborative and supportive, always ready to help each other.
We are dedicated to making SEB more data-driven by ensuring data accessibility and promoting data-driven decision-making through the application of analytics. Our efforts aim to efficiently utilise capital and optimise business operations to better support clients and achieve a high Return on Equity (ROE).
As a Quantitative Analyst, you will:
* Solve complex business problems by using data and models;
* Develop your own tactical tools when needed through programming in Python for example;
* Interact with different teams in trading or sales, other quantitative teams and technology;
* Learn how the business is steered and delivers products to its clients.
Your future manager, Samuel Samama, describes the work in the FICC Risk Management team:
"You get the opportunity to work in a very dynamic environment with advanced systems and methods (possibly including cloud technology and data science). You 'll also become a part of a team that is business-oriented and efficient! We 're all about business impact, with clear objectives while harnessing advanced methods and data-driven insights. If you 're an analytical enthusiast eager to witness tangible outcomes from your work, this is the ideal spot for you."
Your required skills
We are looking for someone with passion for business in a changing environment. You should be communicative, analytical, and possess strong social skills. You should also have a keen interest in problem solving, be a good team player and be able to deliver under pressure. We want you to challenge us, now and for the future. We are looking for you who:
* Has a Master 's degree in Engineering, IT, Mathematics or equivalent quantitative discipline;
* Has graduated before the programme starts or within the last three years;
* Has strong quantitative skills;
* Has strong programming skills in Python, Java, or C++;
* Is fluent in written and spoken English;
* Has a keen interest in finance and ideally a good knowledge of financial instrument modelling.
Our offer to you
We offer you:
* A nine-month trainee programme, designed for professional and personal development;
* A real business challenge to solve with other participants in the Trainee and Tech programmes, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB 's business and organisation;
* The opportunity to work for SEB abroad in connection with the programme.
After completing the program, our goal is to offer you a full-time job in the role you have been accepted for.
Interested?
SEB collaborates with TNG in this recruitment process. TNG are recruitment specialists in unbiased and competence-based recruitment and helps SEB do a neutral and fair selection. You apply to the job by adding your CV or LinkedIn profile at TNG 's application form, no personal letter is needed. Please notice that applications via e-mail are not accepted. The application period is open until January the 7th. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Talent Business Partner
Erika Ekestam erika.ekestam@adadigital.se 0702444717 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där TNG Group AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8240646