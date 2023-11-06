SEB Trainee Programme: Business Owner
Join SEB Retail Sweden to revolutionise retail banking and lead change in seamless and customer-centric banking experiences!
Working as a Business Owner in Digital & Omni Channels, Retail Sweden, C&PC at SEB in Stockholm, you will play a vital role in driving our business forward by modernising and making our distribution channels more efficient. Our team is passionate about shaping the future of retail banking through innovative digital solutions and omnichannel strategies. We are a dynamic team with a culture of open dialogue and trust, working closely together to deliver the best for our customers.Simultaneously with working in the role being recruited to, you will participate in SEB 's International Trainee Programme, which gives you the opportunity to develop an extensive network within the bank, gain a deep understanding of the financial industry and be professionally and personally challenged.
Your trainee position and your team
At Digital & Omni Channels within Retail Sweden, we shape the business through a digital-first distribution strategy and are responsible for the profitability, customer experience, sales, and service for all Corporate & Private customers; excluding Mid-size and larger corporates, Private Wealth Management, and Family Office clients. We are responsible for guiding our customer interactions and the development of digital channels and applications to align with our customer segmentation and distribution strategies.
In your role as Business Owner, you will delve into understanding how specific offerings align with a particular channel or customer segment. You will also collect valuable insights about the customer 's journey, starting from their needs and initial interactions with us and extending to the various channels they can use to engage with us. You will use these insights to ensure a coherent and effective customer experience.
Your tasks will include:
* Developing clear channel visions and roadmaps aligned with the customer offering, business plan, and omnichannel strategy.
* Managing retail customer journeys and episodes across digital and physical channels to ensure a seamless experience.
* Overseeing channel key performance indicators (KPIs) and short- and long-term success metrics.
* Handling feedback loops and data related to the channels, working with stakeholders to improve data management.
* Collaborating closely with other retail units and product development teams to align our product and service distribution strategies.
Your future manager, Kim Lazarz, describes the work in the Digital & Omni Channels team, Retail Sweden:
"We believe that this is an exciting opportunity to be part SEB & Retail Sweden 's journey to make a remarkable impact on retail banking. As a business owner, you will play an important role in shaping our business and omnichannel capabilities with the customer at centre stage, futureproofing our offerings to our customers. Together with our teams we focus on the customer journeys from the different parts of SEB, across our channels, making for an engaging, challenging, and fun environment."
Your required skills
We are looking for someone with passion for business in a changing environment. You should be driven and have a willingness to constantly develop yourself, learn new things and build strong professional relationships. We want you to challenge us, now and for the future. We are looking for someone who:
* Has an academic degree or a vocational education in Economics, Service Design, IT, Organisation, Strategy, Finance, or another related field of study.
* Has graduated before the programme starts or within the last three years.
* Feels confident in presenting ideas and plans visually to others.
* It is meritorious if you have some work experience, specifically in environments combining digital and physical presence when interacting with customers.
* Familiarity with cloud platforms, data management, automation, or similar drivers for digital transformation, as well as programming knowledge are meritorious.
* Is fluent in written and spoken English and Swedish.
Our offer to you
We offer you:
* A nine-month trainee programme, designed for professional and personal development;
* A real business challenge to solve with other participants in the Trainee and Tech programmes, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB 's business and organisation;
* The opportunity to work for SEB abroad in connection with the programme.
After completing the program, our goal is to offer you a full-time job in the role you have been accepted for.
Interested?
