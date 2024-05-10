SEB in Stockholm looking for Penetration Testers
Join SEB 's new Offensive Security team in Stockholm as we establish and shape the Purple Teaming function!
SEB seeks 2 Penetration Testers to pioneer our Offensive Security team. Your role involves conducting both internal and external penetration tests, collaborating closely with developers, security engineers, and incident responders to safeguard the SEB IT infrastructure and services. Additionally, you 'll be engaged in red team activities. This position offers the unique opportunity to influence and shape your approach to work right from the start.
The Opportunity
SEB offers you:
* Agile and modern ways of working.
* A flat hierarchy and openness to share ideas, opinions and points of views.
* Extensive training and learning opportunities.
Your Challenge
* Build and form the new purple teaming function together with our skilled security engineers
* Conduct internal and external penetration testing activities, including full stack exploitation, and leveraging of access within multiple environments, such as Windows or *nix.
* Work closely with developers and engineers to analyze and understand the security posture of software products and infrastructure.
* Stay updated on emerging security threats and vulnerabilities.
* Support the development teams and infrastructure teams regarding cyber security.
* Design, lead and participate in targeted red team activities.
* Conduct scenario-based security testing & purple teaming to identify gaps in detection and response capabilities.
The Team and Workplace
You will join the Operational Security Center that consists of Security Engineers, Incident Response Engineers, Vulnerability Managers, and Penetration Testers. We aim to be at the forefront of cybersecurity, penetration testing, and operational security assessments.
SEB 's office is located in Solna, Stockholm and our office offers several restaurants, a gym with training classes and events throughout the year. The work is done according to a hybrid remote model.
About You
We are looking for someone with a keen interest in cybersecurity and several years of experience as a penetration tester, where you have independently conducted penetration tests in Windows and Linux environments. You thrive in collaborative team environments and willingly share your knowledge and experiences. Furthermore, you have a broad interest in technology and excellent problem-solving skills. It 's a plus if you have experience in programming, infrastructure environments, application security, cloud security. OSCP/OSEP and other IT security-related certifications are a plus.
Let 's Connect!
