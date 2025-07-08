Seasoned Information Security Manager
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about Information Security and eager to work with the business as expert and responsible point of contact for security matters across our economic crime prevention, security and product portfolios?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Continuously learn new things, work on improvements.
Work as trusted advisor that support business initiatives in matters related to information security.
Identify, initiate, and lead initiatives to improve information security.
Lead and perform information security risk identifications and risk assessments.
Help with classification and identifying/gathering of security requirements.
Coordinate with control functions and auditors and oversee completion of mitigations.
Provide support for 3rd party vendor or outsourcing management.
What is needed in this role: More than 6 years proven experience from working with IT and information security or similar in the financial sector.
CISSP, CISM or similar certifications is a merit and for this role you need a relevant academic degree or similar proven professional work experience.
Good understanding of the threat environment, relevant legal and regulatory requirements.
Ability to discuss issues at both technical and management level - adapting message to target group, engaging stakeholders at all levels.
Strong stakeholder management skills and a proactive structured mindset will be a success factor.
Experience in contract negotiations regarding security.
Have a strong network, staying updated on trends in the security field and being on top of new technologies.
Fluent English language skill, both verbal and written, is required.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...be a part of an international team of Information Security Manager professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value, and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage. You will belong to a team of highly skilled colleagues working in a positive, engaging, inspiring climate where we combine excellence with enjoyment - doing great while having fun together! As manager I aim for great, constant employee growth via delegated mandates and clear self-leadership responsibility. Our expectations on you are that you are driven, independent, focused on deliveries and at the same time a strong team player who understand the value and strengths of the team. Your work and contributions will make a real difference!" Jaana Sjöstrand, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 12.08.2025. We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays in August. Location: HQ in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia or Lithuania
Recruiting manager: Jaana Sjöstrand
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4 150 - 6 250 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3 950 - 5 950 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4 900 - 7 400 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Jaana Sjöstrand jaana.sjostrand@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9421250