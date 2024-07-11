Sealing Responsible Engineer - Energy Storage System
Welcome to the heart of innovation at electromobility, the energetic global development center within the Volvo Group for electric drivelines. Today we are at the forefront of developing zero - emission propulsion systems making meaningful difference for both our customers and for society at whole!
At the Energy and Storage System (ESS), we are responsible for the complete battery solution. From the lifecycle management of the ESS, advanced engineering, product development all the way to maintenance phase. Here engineers are driven by exploring new ideas, challenge the status quo, and push the boundaries of what's possible. By joining us you will have a diverse, friendly, and open-minded team on your side, always providing you the help needed to manage tasks.
The scope of the role
There are of course different technical solutions securing tightness of battery packs, such as gaskets, glues, welds etc. However, this role is only capturing tightness solutions through gaskets and adhesives.
As Sealing Responsible Engineer, you will lead, develop and contribute to the crucial area of tightness of the battery encapsulation and its associated components, such as covers, plugs, venting etc. This through the complete design lifecycle, from pre-studies to maintenance phase. You will have to work in close collaboration with attribute leaders and components engineers, contribute to the design of the battery encapsulation and its associated components to secure and balance best practice solutions for the area of Tightness.
You will define sealing solutions such as material choice of gaskets and adhesives with respect to different surface treatments, contribute to the battery encapsulation components to secure that the tightness requirement is met, support engineers in defining test plans with respect to tightness, adhesion of adhesives with respect to corresponding surfaces etc.
Who are you?
In this role you will be a go-to-person within the energy storage system department when it comes to the area of tightness of battery pack. You'll carry out component roadmaps and support advance engineering within the area of sealings and adhesives in collaboration with your colleagues.
To be able to support other engineers within this area, we believe that you are a great communicator and a pragmatic team player that knows inside out how to develop and secure Volvo GTT standards. You have a broad knowledge and experience of developing sealing solutions and are used to express yourself within requirement specifications. You feel comfortable of owning and taking responsibility of your components and do so with great attitude.
We believe that you have:
• Master of Science in Mechanical engineering or equivalent.
• Extensive experience in the working area of sealings & adhesiveness of minimum 5-7 years.
• Experience from Battery Encapsulation working area is a strong merit, otherwise minimum 10 years of experience from automotive sector.
• Experience from Reviewing and analyzing certification test of complete battery pack with respect to requirements.
• Good communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
It is considered a merit if you have experience within one or several of the following: KOLA, pdm-link, PTM/MS Project, JIRA.
Doesn't this sound like an amazing opportunity to join us on our electrified journey? - Then apply!
Volvo Group is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applications from individuals of all backgrounds. We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Feel free to contact me if you have further questions
Hiring manager: Haval Haider
E-mail address: haval.haider@volvo.com
Last application date: 21th of August, 2024.
Please note that due to vacation period in Sweden we will not review or initiate contact with candidates before week 33.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
