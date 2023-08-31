Scrum Master/Team coordinator with SW background
Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB / Datajobb / Nacka Visa alla datajobb i Nacka
2023-08-31
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB i Nacka
, Örebro
, Katrineholm
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
The industry is going through its biggest transformation for decades with Industry 4.0. If you want to be part of this transformation, work close to the products and see the development in action, this could be the job for you.
Your role
As Team Coordinator, you are part of a multinational and 400 people strong R&D department in Nacka that creates innovative assembly systems. We develop high-quality software in an agile environment close to the customer, and at every step of the way - from the first idea to the final product. Our customers are all over the world, for example in the automotive, aerospace, electronics and wind power industries.
Your main responsibilities:
Coordinate a cross functional team of 7-9 software engineers and testers
Facilitate pulse meetings and report progress to the project manager
Raise red flags when needed
Keep track of the team issue backlog
Formulate design requirements in collaboration with product owners
Work continuously towards a better development process environment
You report to Team Manager Controller Framework, R&D.
City: Nacka, Stockholm
To succeed, you will need
A technical university degree. Experience in leading software development teams and knowledge about software development and/or testing.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, for collaboration in multinational teams.
In return, we offer you
At Atlas Copco, we have a friendly atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction and ethical behavior. We value personal development and wellbeing, and we are proud of how we help and support each other. We offer opportunities to see your ideas realized and make an impact. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you have access to global job opportunities.
You are welcome to contact maria.gundersen@atlascopco.com
for more information.
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB
(org.nr 556044-9893)
Sickla Industriväg 19 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Jobbnummer
8073629