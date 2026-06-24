Scrum Master and Test Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-06-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
This role combines two perspectives that rarely come together in the same assignment: Scrum Master leadership and hands-on testing. You will split your time between supporting an agile team and driving complete vehicle integration testing focused on electrical systems. In practice, that means helping the team work effectively while also contributing directly to verification, fault analysis, and the evolution of test methods.
You will work in an advanced automotive environment where new and existing functionality is validated through complete vehicle integration, with SIL/HIL testing as an important part of the setup. The work spans both day-to-day team enablement and deep technical problem solving, which makes the role well suited if you enjoy creating structure, removing obstacles, and staying close to the product and the test results.
This is an interesting opportunity for you if you want to combine agile leadership with technical verification in a complex setting where your contribution will have clear impact on both team performance and test quality.
Job DescriptionYou support and guide the team in its agile way of working and help create strong collaboration across daily activities.
You facilitate agile processes and help the team move forward by removing obstacles and supporting problem solving.
You coach team members in their daily work and contribute to a sustainable and effective team environment.
You perform complete vehicle integration testing and verification of electrical systems from an integration perspective.
You execute integration tests for both new and existing functionality.
You take part in the full test cycle, including test planning, test leadership, test execution, and fault analysis.
You contribute to the continuous improvement of test methods and test environments for current and future functionality.
You verify complete electrical systems through SIL/HIL testing activities.
RequirementsExperience working with Agile methodologies.
Experience in verification and/or validation.
Experience performing testing activities and fault analysis.
Python experience.
An engineering background in Mechanical Engineering, Embedded Systems, Computer Science, or a related field.
A valid driver's license.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience with SIL/HIL testing.
Experience with complete vehicle integration testing.
Experience working with electrical systems from an integration perspective.
Experience with SAFe.
Scrum Master certification.
Truck driver's license.
Good knowledge of Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7964051-2068482". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9976859