Scrum Master
2026-01-15
Think.Done. AB is seeking an experienced and dynamic Scrum Master to join our growing team. As a Scrum Master, you will play a crucial role in facilitating and optimizing the Agile development process. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, ensuring they adhere to Agile principles and deliver high-quality products.
Responsibilities:
Act as a servant leader, coaching and guiding the development team in Agile/Scrum practices.
Facilitate Scrum events (Sprint Planning, Daily Stand-ups, Sprint Reviews, Sprint Retrospectives) and other Agile ceremonies.
Collaborate with Product Owners to prioritize and groom the product backlog.
Remove impediments and foster a culture of continuous improvement.
Ensure transparency within the team by maintaining and updating relevant metrics and information radiators.
Promote a collaborative and positive team environment.
Shield the team from external interruptions and distractions.
Requirements:
Proven experience as a Scrum Master in software development or Data Analytics projects.
Strong understanding of Agile principles and the Scrum framework.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to adapt and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or equivalent certification is a plus.
Experience with Agile project management tools (e.g., Jira, Trello).
Knowledge of other Agile frameworks (Kanban, Lean) is desirable.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in a related field or equivalent work experience.
Overall 8+ years experience in information Technology including at least 5 years of experience as a Scrum Master.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and cover letter to admin.se@datamaticstechnologies.com
. Please include "Scrum Master Application" in the subject line.
Think.Done is an equal-opportunity employer. We encourage diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-14
E-post: admin.se@datamaticstechnologies.com
